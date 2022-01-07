MARYVILLE, Mo. — Over the first 11 games of the season, Maryville has faced only three teams with a losing record this season and two of three are either Class 6 and Class 5 schools.
The advantage of the hard schedule to begin the year is that the Spoofhounds only have two teams with a winning record in their last seven regular-season contests — a stretch which will begin Jan. 21.
The key for Hounds (4-7) will be playing their best basketball down the stretch and coach Matt Stoecklein liked some of the strides the team slowed despite a 63-39 loss to Lafayette (8-2) on Thursday night in the Hound Pound.
“We have had some body-language issues — I thought that was a lot better tonight,” Matt Stoecklein said. “… For the most part, our body language was much, much better tonight. After a 20-point loss, that is a good sign that we are maturing a little bit.”
The Irish jumped out to a 12-3 lead in opening minutes with Camden Bennett scoring eight points including a break-away dunk.
“They were kind of playing bully-ball there for a little bit,” Maryville senior Spencer Willnerd said.
Maryville answered with a 5-0 run with Derek Quinlin hitting a pair of free throws and Peyton McCollum hitting a 3-pointer. The first quarter ended with Caden Stoecklein scoring to cut Lafayette’s lead to 16-12.
“We fought and we worked really hard,” Matt Stoecklein said. “They are a really good team who is really seasoned with some really good basketball players, but I was proud of our boys and how hard they fought.”
Maryville junior Keaton Stone answered an Irish score with a dunk to make the score 18-14.
The Irish took over from there in the second quarter with a 13-2 run to end the half and Bennett finished the half with 17 points. Lafayette led 31-16 after two quarters.
Lafayette extended the lead to 44-20 in the third quarter, but the Spoofhounds fought back with a 9-0 run including five points from Quinlin. Willnerd scored on an assist from McCollum to finish the run and cut the lead to 44-29.
“We worked hard out there tonight,” Willnerd said. “We haven’t seen that type of press this year.”
Caden Stoecklein scored on an and-1 play with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to get back within 15 at 47-32. The Irish ended the quarter with a basket and that kickstarted a 12-0 run for the Irish to seal the game.
Bennett finished with 22 to lead the Irish while Kevin Shell added 14 points.
“He is very good about getting to the paint,” Matt Stoecklein said. “He rises up and he is so under control with that little mid-range jumper he has. He just hardly misses it. Yeah, I thought Caden did a pretty good job on him, but he is a very tough player. He is easily the best player in our conference.”
The Spoofhounds were led by Caden Stoecklein and Quinlin with 12 points each. Willnerd had eight while Stone had four and McCollum added three.
“Before Christmas break, I was a little off,” Quinlin said of his scoring. “Over Christmas, I’ve just been resting and getting into the gym a little bit more.”
Maryville will play in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday in Bolivar against Strafford. The Hounds will have another varsity doubleheader at home on Tuesday against East Buchanan.
“Even though we lost that game, I think we learned a lot,” Willnerd said. “Deep down, I do think we really won something there.”