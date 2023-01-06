ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Midland Empire Conference boys basketball schedule just began and the de-facto championship game may have already been played.
Only one MEC game was played before Thursday night with Maryville crushing Bishop LeBlond in December, but the conference fully opened on Thursday and the game of the day — and possibly the season — was on the northside of St. Joseph where the teams with the two best records in the league, Maryville and Lafayette, met.
Lafayette (6-4) came away with the pivotal conference win over Maryville (8-3), 72-57. The Irish used their size and athleticism to bottle up the explosive Spoofhound offense.
“We will definitely see them again and I think the biggest thing is just taking care of the ball and not getting tired,” Maryville junior Derek Quinlin said. “That is the biggest thing. We just have to stay focused the whole game, all 32 minutes, and I feel like if we do that, we got a shot.”
Lafayette jumped out to a 5-0 lead moments into the game, but Maryville immediately answered with a 9-0 run which included four points from sophomore Peyton McCollum and a 3-pointer from Quinlin.
Spoofhound senior Caden Stoecklein has seen first-hand the explosive scoring potential of Mikey Thomas as the two play with another Lafayette star Camden Bennett during summers with the same club team. Thomas answered the Maryville run with four quick points to tie the game at 9-9.
“It is super cool playing former teammates that I’ve played travel ball with and they play club ball just like they do high-school basketball — they get out and run in transition, they get up in your face on defense,” Caden Stoecklein said. “That is something that we need to match later on in the season.”
Stoecklein responded with a basket and two-straight scores by Delton Davis had the Hounds leading 15-9 after one quarter. Senior Keaton Stone made it 17-9 to open the second quarter, but then the Irish turned it up a notch.
Lafayette’s full-court press is something new for the Hounds this season. They’ve seen pressure before with Omaha-Skutt Catholic being a tremendous pressure team and the No. 1 ranked Class B team in Nebraska. But the physicality of the Irish press was something new for the smaller Maryville squad and with the officials allowing both teams to play without many whistles, Lafayette thrived.
“Their pressure, we hadn’t faced it yet,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “We played a very good Omaha-Skutt team, but they didn’t pressure us like that. They didn’t move us with their hands, they moved us with their bodies, and we didn’t handle that very well."
It ended up being a 15-0 Irish burst in the second quarter as the 17-9 deficit flipped into a 24-17 lead before Quinlin finally stopped the bleeding with a steal and layup of his own to make the score 24-19 at halftime.
Bennett and Thomas combined for a 9-0 run to begin the second half and grow the margin to 33-19 and make it a 24-2 total run.
Maryville was able to find some points from beyond the arc, but it wasn’t the team’s normal high-efficiency night from deep, and Lafayette’s length made sure of that.
“We talked about that too,” Matt Stoecklein said. “If you move the ball a little bit more side to side — which isn’t easy against that team, but it is something we need to do — then you get a little better look and that length isn’t in your face quite as quickly.”
The lead was 12 at the end of the third quarter, but over a couple minute span Connor Zeit hit three 3-pointers and took a charge for the Irish to essentially end the game as the lead climbed to 59-38 on a Bennett bucket.
“We try to simulate it in practice, but you can’t when you are going against Camden Bennett and Mikey Thomas who are great defenders and they can get out and pressure,” Caden Stoecklein said. “They are super athletic, long and quick. Seeing that, at first, we did well. Then later, when we got tired, we just need to focus in and stay mentally tough because we were not.”
Thomas finished with 25 to lead Lafayette while Bennett had 15. McCollum’s 15 led the Hounds while Quinlin had 12 and Stoecklein and Davis each had 10.
Maryville is home Friday against Red Oak (Iowa) before going to East Buchanan on Tuesday.
“The thing I like about this team is at halftime, they were talking about things they could do better,” Matt Stoecklein said. “At the end of the game before I even got in there, they were talking about ways they can get better and adjustments they can make. And they do believe they can beat this team. It is going to take a great effort on our part.”