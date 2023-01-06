23-01-12 MHS Caden4.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein drives past Lafayette senior Camden Bennett on Thursday in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Midland Empire Conference boys basketball schedule just began and the de-facto championship game may have already been played.

Only one MEC game was played before Thursday night with Maryville crushing Bishop LeBlond in December, but the conference fully opened on Thursday and the game of the day — and possibly the season — was on the northside of St. Joseph where the teams with the two best records in the league, Maryville and Lafayette, met.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags