MARYVILLE, Mo. — In two games over Christmas break at the Doane Holiday Tournament, Maryville junior Anastyn Pettlon scored six total points, but the point guard got back on track in Tuesday’s 48-44 loss against Lafayette with a 21-point performance in the conference opener.
Pettlon was called on early to have to step up as Lafayette jumped out to a 5-0 lead and Spoofhound leading scorer Rylee Vierthaler got two fouls.
With Vierthaler on the bench for the rest of the first quarter, Pettlon stepped up. She scored the Hounds’ first five points as they went on a 10-2 run to take a 10-7 lead.
“Anastyn did a really good job for us attacking the paint and getting our offense moving flow-wise when Rylee was on the bench,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said.
Lafayette tied the game on a 10-10, but Pettlon hit a pair of 3-pointers to end the quarter and put Hounds up 16-10.
“It feels good to be on our home court,” Pettlon said of her shooting. “That feeling really helps it. My teammates have been working in practice — driving, kicking, one more. They listen and we get that one more pass and I’m always wide open.”
The Irish worked the lead down to 23-19 early in the third quarter, but Vierthaler answered with a 3-pointer followed by an Ava Dumke basket. After Lafayette scored, Pettlon hit back-to-back 3-pointers including a fast break where Vierthaler found Jalea Price and Price found Pettlon for an open 3-pointer on excellent ball movement.
Lafayette closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to get back within 34-28 going into the fourth quarter. After the teams traded baskets to open the fourth quarter, Vierthaler had back-to-back scores to increase the lead to 40-30.
The Maryville offense struggled from there as Lafayette face-guarded Pettlon the rest of the night and worked to deny her the ball.
“We need to be willing to move the ball from side to side of the floor and just be willing to have the discipline and patience to find the shot that we want — not the shot that the defense is dictating,” Obley said.
Obley was happy with some of the shots the team was creating as the Irish focused on Pettlon and Vierthaler, but they did not go down on Thursday.
“We never try to base the quality of a shot on if it goes in or not, but what the look is and how we got to it,” Obley said. “I was really proud of how the girls set screens for each other and the looks that they did find, even if they didn’t go in.”
Lafayette went on a 17-1 run to take a 47-41 lead with under a minute to go. Maryville attempted to fight back with a basket from Pettlon and a Vierthaler free throw, but Lafayette’s Tia Nance hit a free throw with six seconds left to seal the 48-44 win.
“We are going to learn so much from this game,” Obley said.
Pettlon finished with a game-high 21 points while Vierthaler had 11. Dumke added six and Price had five while Alyssa Cunningham rounded out the scoring with a free throw.
“I think we let up a little bit against this team and you can’t do that against good teams,” Pettlon said. “I think we learned a pretty big lesson with that.”
Talicia Byrd had 14 to lead the Irish while Honor Mannings had 12 and Jazlyn King had nine.
Maryville will host another varsity doubleheader next Tuesday when East Buchanan visits the Hound Pound.