HOPKINS, Mo. – The North Nodaway Mustangs saw an end to their winning streak on Friday night with a 47-38 loss to the South Holt Knights. The Mustangs were dealt an even bigger blow on Friday with the news that Saylor Brown and Kelsey Barcus’ injuries will sideline them for the remainder of the season.
The loss of Brown and Barcus forced head coach Sami Jackson to change things schematically.
“I think tonight was a whole other story for us,” Jackson said. “We had to drastically change the way we were thinking of doing things.”
While the injuries placed the Mustangs at a disadvantage on the floor, the realization that they will be without their teammates due to injury played a major factor in North Nodaway’s mindset throughout the game.
“I think we were all really upset with the situation that we’re in with all the changes and we’re just trying to adjust to it,” Saryn Brown said. “We just need to lean on each other and be there for each other. That’s where we struggled tonight, we just wanted to play as individuals instead of as a team.”
The Mustangs have started slowly in their last few games, but found ways to adjust and regroup. Friday night was no different as they allowed the Knights to pull out to a big lead early.
South Holt juniors Rayleigh Guyer and Chloee Prussman put the Mustangs in a hole early in the first quarter. The duo scored the first 12 points of the game for the Knights as they jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first six minutes of the quarter.
Saryn Brown’s two three-pointers in the first quarter kept the Mustangs within striking distance. The rest of the North Nodaway team was held scoreless as they went into the second quarter trailed 14-6.
The second quarter looked a lot like the first for the Mustangs with a turnover that then led to a foul on their first possession. But the seniors on the floor helped turn the tide slightly in their favor with a basket from Karissa Oberhauser and a three-pointer from Jadon Dobbins.
North Nodaway cut the South Holt lead to five twice in the second quarter, the final coming on a basket from Brown with less than a minute remaining in the half. The Knights answered each time the Mustangs found the rim in the second quarter and this time was no different as Reese Morris hit a jumper at the buzzer to give South Holt a 22-15 lead at halftime.
The second half began with three missed layups from the Mustangs in the first few minutes of the third quarter as North Nodaway continued its struggles on the court. The Knights pulled away to their biggest lead of the game at the end of the third at 31-20.
Both teams had their highest-scoring quarter of the night in the fourth, combing for 35 points. South Holt began the quarter with a 7-0 run to take an 18-point lead with 4:41 left in the game.
“You could just tell that we weren’t mentally there as much as we have been in the past,” Jackson said.
The Mustangs came alive in the final few minutes of the game, beginning with a 12-2 run over a two-minute stretch to cut the lead to 40-32 with 1:52 to go. Dobbins led the late charge with nine points in the fourth quarter. The Knights never allowed their lead to get to less than seven and ended North Nodaway’s four-game winning streak.
“The slow starts eventually caught up to us, but it was still a very winnable game,” Jackson said. “I told them that if we would have played the whole game like we played the last three minutes, it would have been a whole different story.”
Saryn Brown scored nine points in the game while Dobbins led the team with 14 points. Brown said that Dobbins will play an even bigger role for the younger players from now on.
“She’s our leader now, she was a leader before but now she has to step up and be the overall leader for us,” Brown said. “She’ll have to be there to pick us up when we’re down.”
The Mustangs will travel to Stewartsville on Tuesday before going on winter break. North Nodaway’s first game after break will be against West Nodaway on Jan. 5.
“South Holt has been pretty good and if we can play with them like we did tonight, then we should know that if we bring our A-game that we can still play with anybody,” Jackson said.