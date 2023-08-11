I have long said that MIAA expansion is not something I want because of the potential to water-down the league and because I value non-conference football games for both the fun of seeing someone new and their ability to help with playoff positioning.

That belief is why I think that a 10-team conference is ideal for football because it allows for a full round-robin 9-week regular season to determine a true conference champion, plus two non-conference weeks to position teams for the playoffs if they are contenders or to find wins if they are in the conference cellar.

