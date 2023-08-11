I have long said that MIAA expansion is not something I want because of the potential to water-down the league and because I value non-conference football games for both the fun of seeing someone new and their ability to help with playoff positioning.
That belief is why I think that a 10-team conference is ideal for football because it allows for a full round-robin 9-week regular season to determine a true conference champion, plus two non-conference weeks to position teams for the playoffs if they are contenders or to find wins if they are in the conference cellar.
I still think that is the best format and what I’d want to see Division-II do, but I understand why that is not realistic in today’s eat-or-be-eaten climate of college athletics.
We are seeing it at the highest level right now with the Pac-12 and Big 10 and Big 12. A couple years ago, the Pac-12 could have expanded and become the third-most powerful conference in college football, but they didn’t like the fit of the other Big 12 schools so they didn’t do it and now the Big 12 has turned the tables.
The more member schools, the more powerful the conference and while I hope Division-II never ends up like Division-I where it is all driven by money, money and competitive advantage are always going to be a piece of it.
So my new favorite solution for the MIAA is 16 football schools and 20 total schools.
Having 16 in football and two 8-team divisions allows for seven divisional weeks. If the conference is divided into North and South Divisions, that significantly cuts back on travel costs.
The season would begin with a non-conference week where schools can find an opponent to either build that playoff resume or get a win. Having to find only one non-conference game each year would hopefully lower the strain on athletic directors to fill a schedule with multiple non-conference weeks.
The second and third week of the season are crossover games between divisions. Those games rotate each year, ensuring that a 4-year player is guaranteed to play every member school once in his four seasons.
Week 4 through Week 10 is the divisional portion of the schedule. When this divisional round-robin is over, the teams are ranked based on divisional record with head-to-head and conference record being the tiebreakers.
That leads to the aspect of this format that is my favorite with championship week. Unlike the FBS conference championship week, the week isn’t limited to the top teams in each division playing each other. The best teams would play, the second-best, the third-best and so on. The North teams would host one year and the South the next so athletic directors can know if they have a home game on Week 11 or not.
This allows the best teams to get another quality opponent on their schedule to build that playoff resume. It also allows the non-playoff teams a quality opponent and what should be an evenly matched game going into the offseason.
For basketball, it would simply be a round-robin schedule for 19 games, then you would play each team in your 4-team pod a second time. The pods would be set up to cut down on travel for those home-and-homes. For example, Northwest, Missouri Western, Washburn and Emporia State could form one pod to keep those rivalries twice a year, but cut down on travel.
The other sports would simply depend on what schools sponsor which sports with odd numbers of teams, they all are different, but more schools give them more options to do divisions as well.
So — who are teams that I think should want to join this new super-MIAA and who do I think the super-MIAA should covet? Here are candidates in my eyes.
The Big Dogs
Commissioner Mike Racy has talked openly about the MIAA positioning itself for Division-I schools that may have
had enough of the arms race in D1 and want to drop down and compete for national championships in Division-II.
In the MIAA’s footprint, two programs stand out as teams not competitive in most of their Division-I sports that could drop down and immediately become contenders. They also happen to be in the two biggest cities in the northern part of the footprint — the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Both universities are similar in size to Central Oklahoma.
UMKC and UNO are not competitive for national championships in Division-I and never will be. A drop down to Division-II makes them the big dogs in the yard.
Racy has spoken about how adding Newman and Arkansas-Fort Smith got the MIAA into the Wichita and Fort Smith markets and how important that was.
For the Mavericks and Roos, they sell the move down by adding football. Omaha has a proud tradition and bringing the sport back and returning to the MIAA would be massive. Being able to have Kansas City’s college football team would be huge for UMKC.
Expanding the Footprint
The divisional format’s ability to cut down on travel would allow the MIAA to expand the footprint without adding as severe financial implications.
In the north, those schools are from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference — an elite Division-II brand in its own right, but could the divisional schedule make the move worth it for the southernmost schools.
The three that stand out are Wayne State in Wayne, Nebraska, and Sioux Falls and Augustana, both in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Convincing any to leave a good thing in the Northern Sun may be hard, but getting into the Sioux City and Sioux Falls areas would be exciting for the league and trigger some more I-29 rivalries. Augustana is an affiliate member in men’s tennis.
The south is the most obvious expansion route because it’s what the league has consistently been doing with the Oklahoma schools and now Arkansas-Fort Smith.
The Great American Conference is the league to find candidates in. Harding is the school I’d look at. A couple years ago when Northwest played a playoff game there, I had Harding fans asking about possible MIAA expansion because they wanted in. Harding football is always competitive and the school would be a strong addition. Harding is an affiliate member in men’s tennis.
Arkansas Tech is the other northernmost Arkansas school and could be a candidate. Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State have one of Division-II’s best rivalries and would expand the conference further south, but would be fun to add. Ouachita is an affiliate member in wrestling and men’s tennis.
Welcome Back
Similar to Colorado in the Big 12, here are some options who could return to the MIAA.
The University of Missouri-St. Louis would make a ton of sense as a non-football member. They have been very good in the GLVC in basketball recently and may be ready to return to the top league in the country.
Truman State is another school that left for the easier environment of the GLVC. A return of the Hickory Stick rivalry could be fun if they think they are ready for a return.
Drury University as a non-football member would be a tremendous addition as well. Missouri S&T would be another potential return.