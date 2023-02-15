23-02-16 NW CK3.jpg
Northwest sophomore Caely Kesten looks to make a move on Tuesday in Topeka. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

TOPEKA, Kan. — The last three times that Northwest Missouri State has played Washburn, the game couldn’t be decided in four quarters. The Bearcats won the first two overtime games, but the Ichabods defended their home floor on Tuesday and escaped with a 62-59 victory.

“We are both pretty good defensively and we both struggle at times offensively,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “It is hard for us to score on each other and 18-17 at the half showed that.”

