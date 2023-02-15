TOPEKA, Kan. — The last three times that Northwest Missouri State has played Washburn, the game couldn’t be decided in four quarters. The Bearcats won the first two overtime games, but the Ichabods defended their home floor on Tuesday and escaped with a 62-59 victory.
“We are both pretty good defensively and we both struggle at times offensively,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “It is hard for us to score on each other and 18-17 at the half showed that.”
The two teams played just 10 days earlier in Maryville and after Molly Hartnett put the Bearcats on her back with 24 points in the second half and overtime, Washburn came out with a different strategy, moving 5-foot-11 Macy Doebele into the starting lineup to guard the 5-foot-9 point guard.
“They put more size on her than most teams do,” Meyer said.
Hartnett was still able to score a game-high 17 points, but Doebele made her work for it, holding her to 4-of-14 shooting.
“When everybody collapses, I look out for all the shooters on the outside,” Hartnett said.
With the focus on Hartnett, the Bearcats needed another scorer to step up and that player ended up being sophomore Caely Kesten. With backup point guard Evelyn Vazquez out as well, Kesten had a lot of the ball-handling responsibility and she responded with a career-high 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting including 4-of-6 from the 3-point arc.
“In the first half, she was struggling and I went up to her and said, ‘No one can guard you. Attack and you are going to score,’” Hartnett said. “She came out in the second half and did that. And we needed that.”
A Kesten bucket in the paint gave Northwest a 34-29 lead late in the third quarter and that lead grew to 36-30 at the end of the quarter on a putback by Kelsey Fields.
Hartnett opened the fourth quarter with two free throws and the lead was eight. Washburn immediately answered with a 7-0 run and the Bearcats were back in a battle.
“We got up eight and we had a 2-minute stretch there where it was probably the worst 2-minute defensive stretch all season,” Meyer said.
Washburn ended up taking a 50-47 lead with 44 seconds left, but Kesten stroked another 3-pointer on an assist by Hartnett with 35 seconds left.
Jayna Green made the defensive play of the night with a steal on the other end to set up a chance to win the game. The Bearcats bled the clock and Hartnett’s step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer missed.
“Probably would have liked Molly to attack a little bit more there at the end of regulation with them being in the bonus,” Meyer said.
A fastbreak score by Washburn’s Aubree Dewey had the Ichabods up 56-51 in overtime with under two minutes left. Northwest also played a 5-guard lineup with both posts — Fields and Green — having fouled out.
“Not having those two in there at the end of the game kinda hurt us, but they battled and made some plays and put ourselves in position to win the game,” Meyer said.
The teams traded foul shots and Kesten hit another 3-pointer with 18 seconds left.
Doebele hit two more free throws, but Hartnett nailed a step-back 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to cut the margin to one.
Doebele knocked down her fifth and sixth free throws in the final 27 seconds to give the Bearcats a 3-point deficit. Northwest rushed down the floor and Hartnett fed Lindsey Kelderman. Kelderman, who got up a clean look, but the shot rattled out.
“We can’t ask for a better shot,” Hartnett said. “One of our shooters getting a wide-open three with two seconds left — can’t ask for anything better. Any time our shooters get an open shot, it can fall. Unfortunately, it didn’t tonight.”
In addition to Hartnett and Kesten’s scoring, Peyton Kelderman had 10 and Green had six. Emma Atwood had three points and 14 rebounds while Fields had three points and 10 rebounds. Ella Moody and Lindsey Kelderman each had two points.
The Bearcats will finish their road trip on Saturday at Missouri Western with a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
“In postgame, Meyer said that we have to play like these are playoff games and that is 100 percent true,” Kesten said. “Every possession matters, every minute matters and every second matters.”