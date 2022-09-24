22-09-29 MHSFB Snead.jpg
The Spoofhounds celebrate around junior defensive lineman Wesley Snead after his first career interception on Friday in Cameron. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CAMERON, Mo. — Coming off of a game they controlled, but lost at St. Pius X — Maryville went back on the road to Cameron eager to wash the taste of last week out of their mouths.

The Spoofhounds (3-2, 2-1 MEC) earned the sweet taste of victory and doughnuts with a 49-0 win over the Dragons (1-4, 0-3 MEC) where they are going to make coach Matt Webb pay up. Webb promised doughnuts for the entire team if they earned a shutout.

