CAMERON, Mo. — Coming off of a game they controlled, but lost at St. Pius X — Maryville went back on the road to Cameron eager to wash the taste of last week out of their mouths.
The Spoofhounds (3-2, 2-1 MEC) earned the sweet taste of victory and doughnuts with a 49-0 win over the Dragons (1-4, 0-3 MEC) where they are going to make coach Matt Webb pay up. Webb promised doughnuts for the entire team if they earned a shutout.
“Webb has been talking about them for a while,” Maryville senior captain Kort Watkins said. “We’ve all wanted to get a shutout. To come down here, do it and execute the game plan, feels great.”
The players weren’t the only ones in the postgame huddle reminding Webb of the promise as offensive coordinator Matt Houchin announced that he too was ready for some doughnuts.
“Shutouts are hard to get,” Webb said. “Zeros on the scoreboard are hard to get no matter what level of football it is. The reward for a shutout is that everyone gets doughnuts next time we have a team meeting.”
Houchin’s offense benefited early from the defensive display the Hounds were putting on. After a 3-and-out on Cameron’s first possession, the defense forced a fumble giving the offense just 17 yards to go for the first points of the game.
The Dragons showed they are an improved team this year and forced a fourth-and-11, but Derek Quinlin converted with a 17-yard pass to Drew Burns and fullback Cooper Loe plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown.
The next offensive play for the Dragons was another fumble and gave the Hounds the ball at the 13-yard line. Quinlin connected with Caden Stoecklein on first down for a 13-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
“We had a really good week of practice,” Webb said. “… It is a physical week of practice and that prepared us really well.”
After two negative-yardage plays for Cameron, Watkins tipped a pass and the ball landed in the arms of junior defensive lineman Wesley Snead. The turnover gave Maryville the ball at the 17 once again.
“All that was going through my mind is ‘ball is in the air, I just have to catch that ball,’” Snead said. “ I saw Kort up there. I was kinda freaking out because I thought it was just going to go to the ground, but it went up in the air. I get under the ball then I feel all these guys around me. I was kinda expecting to get hit, but didn’t get touched until Boston Hageman tackled me.”
This time, Quinlin took off running on first down for 16 yards and Stoecklein got into the end zone with a 1-yard run.
The Dragons went 3-and-out on the next possession and a long punt return by Burns set up a short field once again at the 27-yard line. Quinlin needed just one play to go 27 yards for the rushing touchdown and a 28-0 advantage with 2:05 left in the first quarter.
“We put the pressure on them and kept it on them the whole game,” Loe said.
Since the first Cameron fumble, the Dragon had run eight offensive plays with three turnovers, a punt and no first downs. In that span, the Spoofhounds ran 10 offensive plays with four touchdowns.
In the second quarter, Maryville got a chance to start on their own half of the field and go deep. Quinlin found Loe for a 71-yard pass where Loe got down to the 2-yard line before being pulled down. Senior captain Macen Shurvington punched in the 2-yard score for a 35-0 lead.
“I saw three guys and I was kinda able to cut it back and Drew was there,” Loe said. “I was able to get around one of them, and Drew took out two of them and then I looked looked back and someone was catching me pretty fast and I said, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to go too well.’”
Quinlin opened the third quarter with a quick drive that saw him complete four passes — two to Delton Davis and two to Wyatt Garner — with the final one being a 5-yard pass to Davis.
That was the end of the night for Quinlin who finished 6-for-11 for 126 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He ran for 34 yards and another touchdown.
The Spoofhound junior varsity punched in another touchdown in the fourth quarter with Darren Dwight scoring on a 5-yard run. Watkins credited the scout team offense with preparing the defense for its shutout.
“Scouts gave us great looks all week,” Watkins said.
With many of the backups in, Maryville maintained its shutout on the last drive by holding Cameron short of the goal line.
“All the energy today came from the doughnuts,” Snead said with a smile.
Maryville finds itself back with control of its own destiny for at least a share of the Midland Empire Conference championship after St. Pius X lost to Chillicothe 29-20 on Friday night. All three teams now have one loss in the conference to each other. Savannah is unbeaten, but has yet to play any of the other three title contenders.
The Spoofhounds have Homecoming on Friday against Benton (3-2, 1-1 MEC) before a Saturday trip to Macon on October 8 to play Lutheran North (3-2).