MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State equipment guru Tucker Peve is known for his creativity with the Bearcat football uniforms and as fans got their first look at the 2022 Bearcats in the Spring Game something new about their look stood out.
On the back of their helmets it said ‘7-4.’
“That is the outside expectation is 7-4 after what we graduated,” Wright said. “Are we going to be 7-4 or now? That was the challenge I gave them at the end of the fall, that is the challenge that we carry into the spring. Humble and hungry.”
Bearcat fans may remember that 7-4 was a big part of former coach Adam Dorrel’s message prior to the 2015 reason when the Bearcats had a lot to replace, but marched their way to a dominant season and the fifth national title in program history before winning the sixth a year later.
Wright was the defensive coordinator on those squads and would love to see his inexperienced 2022 squad find that sort of success.
“We don’t rebuild, we reload,” Rich Wright said. “And that is kind of our moniker. We have to have a sense of: ‘Yes, we lost a great group of people, but you came to Northwest for a reason and now it is your turn to step up and shine.’”
Offensively, the Bearcats return two quarterbacks with lots of starting experience with senior Braden Wright and junior Mike Hohensee, but around the signal caller, the Bearcats have a lot to figure out.
“If you look at any snap tonight with the ones, there may have been two to three guys that have ever really played total,” Northwest offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy said.
At running back, the transfer market has been good to the Bearcats in recent years producing players like Josh Caldwell, Isaiah Strayhorn, Justin Rankin and Al McKeller. At least for now, the Bearcats seem to be going a different route in 2022 with a stable of backs the coaching staff is excited about.
Jamar Moya — who is still listed at receiver on the Northwest roster — is the name that fans have seen the most from. Last season, he was second on the team in rushing with 373 yards and a 7.3 average.
The brother of former First Team All-Big 12 safety Kamari Cotton-Moya from Iowa State is versatile as his position designation indicates and allows Sturdy plenty of options to get multiple running backs on the field.
Another player who brings that versatility had a big day for the Spring Game. Not only was he a standout in the game, but Savannah product Jadon Brady was rewarded with a scholarship going into his sophomore season.
“Got great hands, catches the football and has speed, quickness, agility,” Sturdy said. “Good player and a great kid. Works hard and teammates love him.”
Junior Robert Rawrie is another experienced option who the Bearcats have ready to go and the talk of spring practice had been true freshman Tank Young.
“There are two guys you didn’t even see today, Jamar and we have a young kid by the name of Tank Young that is going to an outstanding football player as well,” Rich Wright said. “We are excited about that position — it is just we are going to be young.”
At receiver, the Bearcats are replacing three starters with Alec Tatum, Kaden Davis and Imoni Donadelle. Junior Trevon Alexander brings the most experience back after catching 13 balls for 238 yards last season.
Alexander hauled in a touchdown pass from Hohensee in the Spring Game.
Defensively, the feeling amongst most of Bearcat Nation is that Rich Wright will always have a dominant defense. The unit lost a lot last season, but returns several of its leaders.
“We basically started from ground zero with so many people leaving, senior guys leaving,” Northwest defensive lineman Zach Howard said. “They are just smart. They play at a different level when you are a senior. Starting from Week One, Day One of spring ball to here, they have grown so much in the back end.”
That starts up front where Zach Howard and Elijah Green lead the group coached by Wright on the defensive line. Howard says his bond with Green goes beyond the football field.
“Elijah is my guy, man, brother in Christ and just a pleasure to live life with and to grow not only as a football player with him, but as a follower of Christ,” Howard said. “It has been good. He’s amazing and he’s always got this loving attitude.”
Howard and Green highlight a group that will break in two new starters, but has several guys who got a taste of the MIAA last year and seem poised for bigger roles.
“Walker (Graves) has had a great spring, Drake (Kinsella) has had a great spring,” Howard said. “We got some young guys, Kobe (Clayborne) and Nile (Schuett), Jake Fisher, Tyler Miller. There is a lot of room to improve and just in the last week, we’ve gotten so much better. It is just fun. It is happy and joyful whenever you see those guys trying to get better and starting to figure it out.”
The linebacking core also replaces two starters, but senior Sam Phillips returns to lead that group and after rotating in heavily last season, junior Isaac Vollestedt appears ready for a full-time role.
In the secondary, the Bearcats are excited about several young players who got a chance last season and will continue to grow this year. That starts with Cahleel Smith, Trevon Peak and Josh Turner who each made impacts as freshmen with Smith being named an Honorable Mention All-American by Don Hansen last year.
“To have a little attitude in the back end with Trevon and just flying around,” Howard said. “Cahleel is a freaking stud. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is an All-American this year.”
The Bearcats will open the season on Thursday, September 1, in Bearcat Stadium against Fort Hays State.
“I’m excited to show everyone that it is not a rebuild year, it’s a reload year — just like Coach Wright says,” Hohensee said. “We are ready to go and we are excited to put on a show.”