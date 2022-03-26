EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Trevor Hudgins isn’t a person who backs down from a challenge.
His older brother was one of the first challenges on the basketball court and he was driven to overcome him. As an elementary student, he did just that.
“I was playing with my older brother who was four years older than me,” Hudgins recalled the memory from the fifth or sixth grade. “We used to play 1-on-1 all the time and I remember the one day I beat him — the first day I beat him. I hit like seven 3’s in a row and I beat him. I will never ever forget that day because I was so happy.”
As he began college, the obstacle was replacing National Player of the Year Justin Pitts as Northwest Missouri State’s starting point guard.
“I just remember some teachers saying you got some big shoes to fill,” Hudgins said. “I was like, ‘OK, that is a challenge. Challenge accepted.’ Justin broke like every single record possible. It was a challenge and I didn’t want to turn down that challenge.”
All that followed was perhaps the most decorated career in the history of Division-II basketball.
“I’m just thankful,” Hudgins said of his career.
The Northwest Missouri State point guard is a 2-time NABC National Player of the Year — a feat that has been done just three times prior and never since 2008.
The Manhattan, Kansas, product led Northwest to the fifth undefeated season in Division-II history in 2019 as a freshman and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Elite Eight that season.
The son of Sterling and Pat Hudgins will look to stay unbeaten in the NCAA Tournament (16-0) this afternoon and capture his third national championship in a Bearcat uniform.
“It is a huge impact — knowing the support that I got from my parents,” Hudgins said. “I live three hours away from Maryville, so them coming to all the home games plus all the other games in the MIAA, plus all the regional games, plus the national championship, it is just a blessing to have parents who continue to support me and continue to show support.”
The only season he didn’t end the year hoisting the trophy was when COVID-19 ended the top-ranked Bearcats’ year prematurely.
“I’m glad we get to play in the last game, that is nice,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “Obviously, we want to win that last game, but it is nice that you’ve exhausted literally every possible game that you can play.”
Even with all the accolades for Hudgins, his Bearcat career started slowly, at least in the scrimmage portion of the season. With Hudgins stepping in for Pitts, Northwest struggled in its first two preseason scrimmages.
McCollum then decided to change the lineup and went to a frontcourt with three shooters — Joey Witthus, Ryan Welty and Ryan Hawkins. Kirk Finley started as the 2-guard next to Hudgins, but an injury inserted true freshman Diego Bernard into the lineup and the five-shooter lineup was formed for the first time in the McCollum era.
Bernard and Hudgins would anchor the lineup the next four seasons.
“It has been a long, long time, but I’ve enjoyed every moment playing with Diego and the rest of the guys,” Hudgins said. “I’m speechless. We have a brotherhood here, starting from Day One preseason.”
That group found success going 38-0 and winning the second national title in three seasons for the Bearcats.
“Playing a 5-shooter lineup was a complete accident,” McCollum said. “It was 2019, the 38-0 team. We were just awful in the first scrimmage. The second scrimmage, we were a little bit better. The third scrimmage, we played all shooters and it just made the game so much easier.”
The wins kept coming the next season until COVID-19 brought it to a halt. The Bearcats got right back to their winning ways the next year though and with Hudgins winning his first National Player of the Year award, Northwest set a record for margin of victory in the Elite Eight and captured another title.
This season, the road has had more bumps for the Bearcats. Five losses more than doubled what the Bearcats had lost in Hudgins’ career to that point, but the championships have continued despite the adversity.
“We just stayed together and we are a fighting group,” Hudgins said. “We are really scrappy and I think that is our M.O. this year and I wouldn’t want to go out with any other group.”
This season, Northwest has won the MIAA Regular-Season Championship, the MIAA Tournament Championship and the Regional Championship. Hudgins has been the MIAA Player of the Year, the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year and the NABC National Player of the Year.
“He is actually a better person than he is a player, and he is the Division-II Player of the Year so that says a lot about his character,” McCollum said. “The level of humility that he works with, how he treats his teammates — he is just that good of a person.”
He has done whatever his Bearcats have needed during this season, raising his scoring average to 23.9 points per game during the regular season, but facilitating more in the postseason as teams load up to try and slow him down.
“I really don’t care about points or anything else, but winning,” Hudgins said. “Whatever it takes to win, honestly, is my game plan.”
Now all that remains for Hudgins in a Bearcat uniform is one more game and one more chance at a championship.
“I did not know all this was going to happen,” Hudgins said. “I couldn’t even guess that I would have this much success, that my team would have this much success. I wouldn’t have even thought coming out of high school to Northwest that I would have all these accomplishments, but glory to God, honestly. It is just a blessing to be here.”