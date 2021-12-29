MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats shook off some rust on Wednesday afternoon in front of the home fans at Bearcat Arena. The No. 2 team in the nation came back from Christmas with a 85-59 victory over NAIA school St. Mary from Leavenworth, Kansas.
It wasn’t always pretty for Northwest. Over halfway through the first half the Spires were nearly doubling up the Bearcats with a 20-11 lead.
“This is why we play this game,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “There is a lot of slippage coming off a break and you have a hard time finding your rhythm and finding your flow again.”
But when the National Player of the Year is on your team, things tend to work themselves out. Trevor Hudgins caught fire and the Bearcats followed suit.
“After they got that 20-11 lead and about 15 minutes into the game, we kinda got ourselves back into it,” Hudgins said.
The Bearcats answered quickly, and after a pair of Mitch Mascari free throws, Hudgins and Diego Bernard each hit 3-pointers and cut the lead to one point.
After a basket for the Spires, Wes Dreamer went on a personal 5-0 run and his layup followed by a 3-pointer gave Northwest its first lead at 24-22.
Hudgins added to that lead on the next possession with a 3-pointer. He capped the first half with another 3-pointer and the Bearcat run was 26-9 to end the half. Hudgins had 15 in the opening half on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.
“Our guys are used to teams overreacting for shots,” McCollum said. “They just kinda keep you in front. Eventually, it is like, ‘well if you aren’t going to pressure me, I’ll just shoot it.’ And that is kinda what he did, and it ended up working out for us.”
The second half was more of the same for Northwest with Hudgins opening the scoring with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers on Northwest’s first three possessions. The third pushed the lead to 46-33.
“Once we came out and we hit the threes, and we started getting the ball moving and got at least a stop or two, I feel like we clicked,” Hudgins said.
Hudgins' big-time shooting night rolled on as he finished 11-for-17 from behind the arc, matching his program-record for 3-pointers from earlier this month against Rogers State. He finished with 38 points.
“I’m just doing my job,” Hudgins said. “I’m just trying to shoot and trying to create advantages for the team. Just playing my game.”
Bernard finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Byron Alexander had nine points off the bench while Luke Waters and Dreamer finished with seven.
St. Mary had several northwest Missouri natives on its roster including Stanberry’s Brad Hailey who finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
“St. Mary is a good team,” Hudgins said. “They have good players.”
The Bearcats return to MIAA play on Saturday when they host Missouri Southern for a women’s and men’s doubleheader. The women’s game will begin at 1:30 p.m.
“We are looking forward to getting back into conference and getting back into the swing of things,” McCollum said.