MARYVILLE, Mo. — With two and a half minutes left in the first half, Lincoln was beating the defending national champions 34-17 in Bearcat Arena. The Bearcat Arena crowd was stunned and the Bearcats themselves looked stunned at what was happening to them.
Then Trevor Hudgins took over. And 22 minutes of game time later, it was a 96-63 victory for the Bearcats.
“I don’t know — just made some shots I guess,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said.
The reigning NABC Division-II National Player of the Year got by the Blue Tiger defense for a layup to cut the margin to 15 points. On the next possession, Hudgins drew the defense and found Wes Dreamer for an open 3-pointer at the top of the key. Dreamer drained it and Lincoln called timeout.
Dreamer was 0-of-5 in the game prior to that shot. As they walked towards the Bearcat bench Hudgins grabbed Dreamer by the jersey and talked to him away from the huddle. Hudgins says his message was simple.
“I told him to keep on shooting,” Hudgins said. “I said, ‘I see you shoot every single day, you can make it. Just keep shooting. Just keep being you.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got you.’ You saw him hit a couple 3’s late in the second half.”
Hudgins kept the run going himself after the timeout and had a layup and a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 36-27 at halftime. Hudgins missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but hopped off the floor on the way to the locker room with the team clearly energized.
In the locker room, McCollum wasn’t there initially as he met with the coaches, and Hudgins and some of the other veterans on the team took the opportunity to speak with their teammates.
“As players, before Coach Mac walked in — we just keep it real with each other, we keep it straight and blunt,” Hudgins said. “We just said, ‘We are being soft, honestly. We just need to play our game, play our defense, run our offense, just trust each other, trust everything we work on and everything will be fine.’”
In the second half, Northwest responded with one of the best halves of basketball imaginable.
The Bearcats combined the end of the first half with a majority of the second half for a 52-8 run. At one point, the Bearcats made 14-straight field goals including 10 3-pointers.
“That is probably the biggest swing I’ve ever been a part of,” Hudgins said. “The first half was just horrendous. We weren’t hitting anything. … But the second half — everyone saw. I don’t even know what to say. I’m speechless about the second half. That is what poetry in motion looks like right there.”
Freshman Daniel Abreu started the 3-pointer spree. Luke Waters and Dreamer each had two during the run and Hudgins had five.
“I felt like Luke was our spark,” Hudgins said.
Hudgins’ fifth in the steak gave him the all-time record for 3-pointers at Northwest with 371. Hudgins waved to the bench after the record-breaker at assistant coach Zach Schneider who previously held the mark.
“I was waving at Coach Zach,” Hudgins said. “We talked, today, about it. He just said, ‘Get it over with.’”
Northwest finished the half shooting 89 percent from the floor — making 24 of 27 shots. They were 14-of-17 from 3-point range.
Hudgins finished with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting and 7-of-11 from 3-point range. Hudgins will chase another record on Saturday against Central Missouri as he is 18 points behind Justin Pitts for the all-time Bearcat scoring mark.
“He is doing this and he had a COVID season last year where they — what’d we play? — 22 confidence games, and the year before was cut short,” McCollum said. “And he is breaking records like that. It is pretty impressive stuff.”
Dreamer added 15 points while Abreu had 12 off the bench and Waters had 11. Diego Bernard added nine.
Northwest will host Central Missouri on Saturday. The women’s game starts at 1:30 p.m., with the men’s game to follow.