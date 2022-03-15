SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sanford Pentagon was jumping after Issac Fink converted an and-1 opportunity to put Augustana up three over the defending national champion Northwest Missouri State in Tuesday’s regional championship game on Augustana’s home floor.
Then the reigning National Player of the Year took over, just as he did late in Northwest’s regional championship win at Northern State last season. This time his heroics were in the first half and it resulted in a more comfortable 70-56 win for the Bearcats.
“Our team, they just fight,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “They are just fighters. Nothing pretty. Nothing unreal. They are just fighters. They just fight and that is who they are.”
Hudgins tied the game on a pull-up 3-pointer. Luke Waters hit a layup and Hudgins hit another 3-pointer off a Waters assist for a 28-23 lead and forced a timeout by the Vikings.
“You hit a couple shots, you see them go in and it helps a lot,” McCollum said.
Augustana cut it to three, but on an inbounds play, the Vikings left Hudgins open and he knocked down another 3-pointer with 1:14 left in the half.
The senior point guard then gave the large contingent of Bearcat fans in attendance something to cheer about going into the locker room. With three seconds left, Augustana allowed the Bearcats to roll the ball up the floor and Hudgins was able to scoop it up and hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 34-25 lead.
“I looked to the bench and Mac said you have three dribbles,” Hudgins said. “I took three dribbles and threw it up there.”
The Bearcat offense was sparked by Mitch Mascari who played the third most minutes of his career with over 23. Mascari with Hudgins, Diego Bernard, Wes Dreamer and Luke Waters gave the Bearcats five shooters and allowed their quicker guards to work 1-on-1 without help waiting in the paint.
“They put their big guy on Isaiah (Jackson) and Byron (Alexander) — they aren’t outside shooters, so then it hurts our offense a little bit just because that big guy is big,” McCollum said. “You plant 6-foot-9 right next to the rim. With Byron, we can set the screens, But with Mitch, now you have to match up accordingly and we were able to expose that and space the floor.”
Hudgins finished the first half with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
The Vikings cut the margin to one with 13:28 left, but this time, the other All-American guard for Northwest had a response. Bernard got a steal and layup, then hit a corner 3 on a Mascari assist before he fed Dreamer for another 3-pointer and a 52-43 lead with 11 minutes left and forced an Augustana timeout.
“We knew they’d make a run,” McCollum said.
The timeout didn’t change much as Dreamer took a charge on one end and then cashed in from 3-point land on the other. The Bearcats took several charges in the second half which took Augustana out of its offensive flow of pounding the paint.
The closest Augustana would get again was seven, but the Bearcats easily broke Augustana’s late attempt to press and were able to extend the margin to the 70-56 final score.
Hudgins finished with 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting overall and 7-of-11 from 3-point range.
“Take open shots,” Hudgins said of his mindset.
The Bearcats were balanced behind Hudgins with Dreamer finishing with 13, and Bernard filling the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds, six assists and no turnovers. Isaiah Jackson added nine points and Luke Waters had 10.
Mascari had just three, but led the team with a +20 point differential when he was on the floor. He added a team-high three steals.
“He was 0-for-5 (from 3) and he was +20 because we had space on the floor,” McCollum said.
The Bearcats now wait to learn their seeding and opponent for the Elite Eight in Evansville, but know that the opener is Tuesday, March 22. Semifinals are that Thursday and final is that Saturday.
“I’m just excited to get to Evansville,” Hudgins said.