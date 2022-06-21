Thursday has the potential of being a life-changing day for two of the greatest players in Bearcat history as Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins hope to have their names called in the NBA Draft.
“I’m just going into the draft like I did here when I was a redshirt — I’m just putting my head down and working until I get an opportunity to do something about it,” Hudgins said. “It is out of my hands. There is nothing I can control. If I could control it, I’d put myself on a team. It is just a waiting game now, honestly.”
The Bearcats have never had a player make the NBA and last season only six former Division-II players played in the league. Among those were two players who played pivotal roles on the two teams that played for the Eastern Conference Championship.
Derrick White of the Celtics started 52 games this year for Boston and San Antonio. He began his college career at Colorado-Colorado Springs before transferring and playing for the Colorado Buffaloes. Miami’s Max Strus took a similar journey, beginning at Lewis (Illinois) before transferring to DePaul.
Hawkins hopes that path pays off for him too after the All-American for the Bearcats spent his last year of eligibility playing for Creighton in the Big East. After shooting over 45 percent from 3-point range his final two seasons at Northwest, Hawkins shot 36 percent on over six attempts a game.
“Obviously my ability to stretch the floor,” Hawkins said on the skill NBA teams like. “That is about — I don’t want to say the only thing that is getting me this opportunity — but it is the main thing. There is a premium on being able to shoot the ball at the next level.
“Thankfully I have the size and a pretty decent jump shot, but I’m kinda old and a little less athletic than a lot of those guys so I’m just looking to have a learning experience and hope something happens.”
The 6-foot-7 forward knows that his shooting is going to be the key to him getting a shot with an NBA team. He tried to showcase that ability in his workouts with NBA teams in the lead up to the draft.
“The last three or four weeks or so have been flying everywhere and trying to make a good impression,” Hawkins said. “… My favorite so far is either Milwaukee or Brooklyn just as far as the overall feel I got from the coaching staffs.”
Hudgins, the most decorated player in Division-II history, is trying to forge his own path to the NBA. He stayed for his final year at Northwest and won his third-straight national championship and second-straight NABC National Player of the Year award.
“To keep it real simple, (I’ve) just been working out — not a lot of days off,” Hudgins said. “Just working every single day whether that be an intense workout with Coach Mac (Ben McCollum) or just a shooting workout. I haven’t had too many days off since the championship.”
Like his former teammate, shooting will be the key to the 6-foot Hudgins making it to the next level. A career 46.5 3-point shooter on over 900 attempts while shooting over 90 percent from the free-throw line the last two seasons, Hudgins hopes that he showed enough in the workout circuit to prove that he can play with anyone.
Hudgins worked out with the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.
“It is a pretty cool process,” Hudgins said. “… I went to Brooklyn and I met (Nets coach) Steve Nash, which was great. I was happy. He is one of the top PGs I would say from when I watched the NBA and I’ve loved him ever since.”
Hawkins and Hudgins had the opportunity to play together again in April when they were each invited to the Portsmouth Invitational. Hudgins made an impact immediately with double-digit scoring displays in the first two games, but his favorite game was the one in which he didn't score double figures.
“The first two games, it was just kinda rusty I guess,” Hudgins said of playing with Hawkins. “It was kind of hard to play your style of basketball with everyone else’s. You are trying to not be selfish and then people start playing too unselfishly. The chemistry was not fully there. Me and Hawk were pretty rusty until the last game.”
In their final game in Portsmouth, Hudgins and Hawkins showed some of the magic Bearcat fans remember so fondly. Hudgins only shot five times, making three including two 3-pointers, but he was looking for Hawkins the whole game.
Hawkins finished with 24 points with five 3-pointers, shooting 50 percent from both inside and outside the arc. Hudgins had eight assists.
“I think all my assists went to him,” Hudgins laughed. “We were pretty locked in that last game and it was pretty fun playing with him again. It felt like old times.”
Their team rolled to a 87-58 win to finish the tournament.
“We heard a lot of comments that week about the amount of success, not only we had, but the entire Northwest organization had,” Hawkins said. “I attribute that a lot to the culture of not just the men’s basketball team, but the entire university and I think that was on display that whole week in Portsmouth.”
Since then, both players have been training and Hudgins has spent much of his time in Maryville under the watchful eye of coach Ben McCollum. Hudgins says his agent has enough respect for McCollum that he gave Hudgins the option of staying in Maryville to train.
“I chose to come back and work with Coach Mac because he has been with me this whole time and he knows me better than anyone else,” Hudgins said.
Hawkins has spent more time traveling since Portsmouth and that will continue on draft night as Hawkins won’t be watching the draft live and will instead be attending a wedding in Colorado.
“I’m taking my mind completely off of it,” Hawkins said.
Hudgins says he was torn on where he and his family and friends would spend Thursday night, but eventually his mom helped him decide on going home to Manhattan, Kansas.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to do it in Manhattan or Maryville,” Hudgins said. “So for the people in Maryville, that is how much I love y’all.”