Ben McCollum has seen Trevor Hudgins play a lot of basketball over the past five years, but the Northwest Missouri State head coach didn’t want to miss July 7’s game.
McCollum and his family made the trip to Las Vegas to watch Hudgins and his Houston Rocket teammates play the Orlando Magic in the first game of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League.
“I was able to go out to one of the games, the first game for Trevor, and I watched him,” McCollum said. “It is just cool. It is neat to see what has come from our program and what those guys have accomplished.
“It is hard to come from our level and be able to play in that and play well in that. I was really proud of how they played.”
Hudgins, who signed a 2-way contract with the Rockets finished that game third on the team in minutes and had seven points.
The 2-time Division-II Player of the Year and 3-time National Champion made 3-of-4 3-pointers and had four assists in the second game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He led the team in plus/minus as the Rockets were +16 in Hudgins’ 14 minutes on the court.
“It is a really strange dynamic professionally and also coming from our style of play,” McCollum said. “I think we’ve probably got as pro of a style of play as there can be, but I think the difference is that in that setting everyone is kinda fighting for a contract essentially. They are fighting for their livelihood, so it becomes very difficult to just try to win.”
Hudgins had five points against the Spurs, three points against the Blazers and three points against the Kings to finish out Summer League.
His future is secure for this season with his contract with the Rockets. He now will prepare for training camp and the preseason.
“I think he just has to continue to be himself,” McCollum said. “What he does is he has an elite ability to win. He obviously can shoot the ball at an elite level, he can pass, he can defend and he can do a lot of different things regardless of level. Sometimes being a winner and playing like a winner in different environments can be a little bit more difficult and takes a little bit more time to shine essentially.
“It’s not like, ‘I’m going to go score 40 real quick.’ Now, it is — I need to be a winner. That is essentially who he is and what he does. He just has to keep doing that and trusting that process. I think the hardest thing for anyone going into a new environment is really trying to fit too much. Part of going to another environment is allowing other people to fit you too.”
Ryan Hawkins' future isn’t as set as his former teammate’s. Hawkins spent five seasons with the Northwest program before using his extra year of eligibility with Creighton last year. Without a contract for next season yet, Hawkins played with both the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors this summer.
“His role doesn’t really change much,” McCollum said. “That is what he is — a shooter. What he does doesn’t change a ton in regards to spacing the floor, hitting open shots, moving without the basketball and that sort of thing.”
Hawkins’ chances were limited early on, but he had his breakout moment against Chicago with the game out of hand late. Hawkins got on the court and made three 3-pointers including one from the mid-court logo.
His most playing time came in the Raptors’ win over the Bucks to close out Summer League. He played a team-high 28 minutes and 45 seconds and had 11 points and nine rebounds. He had a team-high +24 plus/minus.
“When he did get the opportunity, he did play well,” McCollum said.
Hawkins now waits to see if his efforts will be rewarded with an NBA contract before training camps open.