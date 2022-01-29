MARYVILLE, Mo. — Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard’s names have become synonymous with each other over the last four years.
The duo came in as the all-freshman backcourt at Northwest four years ago with Hudgins as a redshirt freshman and Bernard from right down the road at Lafayette High School. As a pairing they were charged with the tall order of replacing the best to ever wear a Bearcat basketball jersey — Justin Pitts.
Four years later, it felt fitting that in Northwest 89-49 demolition of Central Missouri, it was Bernard who fed Hudgins for the 3-pointer which allowed Hudgins to pass Pitts as the Bearcats’ all-time leading scorer.
“Tonight, you saw Diego, he was literally just trying to feed me the ball the whole time,” Hudgins said. “That is just how we play. We just play for each other and for one another.”
The shot which set the new standard for scoring at Northwest came as Bernard kicked out to Hudgins in the corner in front of the Bearcat bench. Hudgins hit the shot over the outstretched hand of Koray Gilbert for a 30-point lead with 6:50 seconds left in the second half.
“I didn’t even know until we took a timeout,” Hudgins said. “… I was just focused on winning, honestly.”
Coach Ben McCollum immediately subbed Hudgins out of the game and the Bearcat crowd showed their appreciation for a player who already has won two national championships as a Bearcat.
“There are just good people around here and that goes in with ‘family,’” Hudgins said. “You want to be around good people and Northwest has a lot of them. This place is special. I just got a couple more months with it, with all these people, and I’m going to live it up.”
While another national championship is a goal down the road for the Bearcats, the first championship they can win got a boost on Saturday when Washburn beat Central Oklahoma and Northwest routed Central Missouri to jump the Bearcats back into first place in the MIAA standings.
Saturday’s game will be remembered for Hudgins’ milestone, but the first half belonged to sophomore forward Wes Dreamer, who poured in 17 of his 23 points before the intermission.
Dreamer had been in a bit of a shooting slump, but he caught fire on Saturday and he credits Hudgins as being part of the reason why.
“His confidence in me gets me going too,” Dreamer said. “I’ve been in a little bit of a slump lately, so he got me going.”
As Dreamer was shooting the lights out in the first 20 minutes, Hudgins was being held in check with just three first-half points. That would change as the teams came out of the locker room.
Fourteen seconds into the second half, Isaiah Jackson fed Hudgins and he knocked down a 3-pointer. Two minutes later, that combination repeated the feat and suddenly, Hudgins was rolling.
Seventy-seven seconds later, Bernard swung the ball to Hudgins and he hit a 3-pointer as a Central Missouri defender crashed into him. He hit the free throw to complete the 4-point play.
It took until the 13:30 mark for Hudgins to fire another shot, but it was true from beyond the arc again and Hudgins was within two points of Pitts’ record.
Bernard and the rest of the Bearcats were looking for Hudgins to break the record, but the Bearcats ball movement resulted in open shots for others instead. Dreamer hit a 3-pointer and Daniel Abreu had a pair of layups as the Bearcat lead ballooned.
“There were about three possessions in a row where Diego would only look for him,” McCollum said. “That says something about their relationship, and it also says something about our group of guys and how they want for each other’s success.”
Finally, the ball found Hudgins in the corner and the record was his. Hudgins now has 2,460 points in his career. He finished the game with 19.
“Honestly, when I hear about it, I just think of all the players I’ve played with over the years,” Hudgins said. “Credit to them, honestly, they put me in the position to score. They get me open. They pass it to me when I’m open. I just play basketball.”
In addition to Dreamer and Hudgins, Byron Alexander, Abreu and Luke Moustakas also scored double figures off the bench. McCollum thinks that Alexander, who scored 10 points, is just beginning to breakout.
“He is starting to play like we expected him to play early,” McCollum said.
Moustakas is a freshman forward and was 4-of-5 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points.
“He is a good player,” McCollum said. “He is going to be really good. He can handle. He can pass. We haven’t even seen what he can fully do yet. Obviously, he’s got an elite shot. We are getting there with him too.”
Northwest will be back in Bearcat Arena on Tuesday at 6 p.m., for a rescheduled men’s-only game with Missouri Southern.
Central Missouri women 58, Northwest 54
Bearcat Athletics press release:
MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team saw its three-game win streak snapped as the Central Missouri Jennies tallied a 58-54 win in Bearcat Arena.
The Bearcats dropped to 14-6 overall and 9-5 in MIAA play, while the Jennies improved to 15-7 overall and 11-4 in league action.
Northwest held a 15-13 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter. The Bearcats and Jennies each shot an identical 6-of-13 from the floor in the opening 10 minutes.
Northwest struggled to score points in the second quarter. UCM scored the first eight points of the quarter to open up a 21-15 lead. Molly Hartnett made 1-of-2 at the line with 4:21 to play to get Northwest on the board in the second. Caely Kesten dropped in a three-pointer with 3:40 left in the half to provide Northwest's first field goal of the quarter. Kesten's triple cut the UCM lead to 21-19. UCM would take a 28-25 lead to the locker rooms.
Northwest enjoyed an 18-10 scoring edge in the third quarter. The Bearcats drained 3-of-4 from three-point land to take a five-point lead into the fourth. UCM shot 3-of-7 from the floor in the third, but made all four of its free throw attempts. UCM committed five turnovers in the quarter.
The Bearcats opened up a nine-point lead at 47-38 with 8:32 to play. UCM's Nina Collier sank a triple to knot the game at 49-49 with 4:27 left. UCM's Olivia Nelson drained a jumper with the shot clock winding down to put the Jennies on top, 53-51. UCM's Brooke Littrell put the Jennies up four at 53-49 to complete a 15-2 run. UCM's Kade Hackerott split a pair of free throws with :41.2 left to give the Jennies a 56-51 lead. Nelson made one free throw with :29.2 to push the margin to six at 57-51.
Peyton Kelderman drained a three-pointer from the right wing with :19.4 left to cut the margin in half at 57-54. Nelson was fouled with 13.8 and she made one of two to take the margin back to four. Northwest turned it over on its final possession and the Jennies claimed a 58-54 victory.
Collier led all scorers with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Kelderman led Northwest with 11 points in the strength of a trio of triples. Mallory McConkey also reached double figures with 10 points. Kelsey Fields led Northwest with 11 rebounds.
The Bearcat women return to action Saturday at Missouri Western. Tip is set for 5 p.m. at the MWSU Fieldhouse in St. Joseph, Mo.