MARYVILLE, Mo. — This season for Northwest Missouri State has had its ups and downs. But when the Bearcats have needed a stabilizing force, senior guards Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins have always been there.
Saturday’s de-facto MIAA Championship matchup against Fort Hays State had its ups and downs as well, but when push came to shove, Northwest had Hudgins and Bernard and Fort Hays State did not.
“Is that the best backcourt in the history of Division-II from a four year span?” Northwest coach Ben McCollum asked. “I’d be hard-pressed to find any better. In regards to winning, it could have been three national championships had the COVID year not hit. It is as good of a winning group as there has ever been at this level. That is a pretty special deal.”
The duo led Northwest to a 57-49 victory and their ninth-straight MIAA Championship — sharing this year’s with Central Oklahoma.
“This year we had to grow a little bit,” Bernard said. “This is never just given to you and I feel like we had to earn this one. I feel like this is the best one.”
Northwest dominated the first half and ran out to a 29-15 lead at halftime. The Tigers flipped the script in the first nine minutes of the second half and roared back to tie the game at 33-33.
Then Bernard took over. It started with a layup to regain the lead, but he one-upped himself moments later with a 3-point play to increase the margin to five.
“I was tired of losing,” Bernard said. “Back-to-back losses, we haven’t had that in this program for a long time. I just wasn’t trying to get a third.”
Bernard then jumped the passing lane and found his roommate on the opposite wing wide-open in transition. Hudgins knocked down the 3-pointer and just like that the lead was eight again.
“I saw Trev over there with his hand up, so I passed it to him and when it left his hand, I knew it was good,” Bernard said.
The Tigers were unable to get back within a single possession the rest of the night. Hudgins, Bernard and Daniel Abreu combined to go 8-for-8 from the foul line in the last 63 seconds to seal the victory.
While the second half belonged to Hudgins and Bernard, junior Luke Waters was on fire in the first half with nine points and looked as confident as he has all season.
“We needed him tonight,” McCollum said.
Waters has seen first-hand the pressure that Bernard and Hudgins had as freshmen starters replacing the greatest player in school history at the time in Justin Pitts.
“They mean everything, man,” Waters said. “I remember the very first St. Joe tournament when I was redshirting. There were a lot of people talking about, ‘Are the Bearcats going to be this and that, losing all those seniors the year before.’ And Trevor and Diego just stepped up and ever since then, we’ve never looked back.
“Two national championships, looking to get our third. Those guys are my brothers.”
Bernard finished Saturday with 18 points, four steals and five rebounds. Hudgins and Waters each had 15 points.
“He is just a winner,” McCollum said of Bernard. “… At the end of the day, he is a competitor. That is the best way to describe him — A competitor. … He is going to leave it all out there, that’s for damn sure — darn sure.”
Northwest will now prepare for the MIAA Tournament where the Bearcats are the No. 2 seed. They play the winner of Missouri Western and Rogers State on Thursday at 8:15 p.m., at Municipal Auditorium.
“This tournament, this league has been very good this year,” Hudgins said. “Unbelievable players this year. It is going to be a show. It is going to be fun to watch.”