MARYVILLE, Mo. — Trevor Hudgins continued to add to his Northwest Missouri State legacy on Thursday night when the 2-time National Player of the Year became the first Bearcat to ever agree to an NBA contract.
Minutes after the second round of the NBA Draft concluded, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the news that the Houston Rockets had signed Hudgins to a 2-way contract.
Each NBA team is allowed to have two players on 2-way contracts. These contracts allow a player to be eligible to play for the NBA team or its G-League affiliate. Players get paid based on where they are playing and make a G-League salary when they are with that team and an NBA salary when they are called up.
The Houston G-League affiliate is the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in Edinburg, Texas. They are the defending G-League champions and have won four championships since 2010.
The Rockets themselves are rebuilding after going 20-62 last season. They drafted Auburn forward Jabari Smith at No. 3, LSU forward Tari Eason at No. 17 and Kentucky guard TyTy Washington at No. 29 in the first round, but didn’t have a second-round pick.
Hudgins led the Bearcats to three national championships and never lost an NCAA Tournament game — his sophomore season’s tournament was canceled. He was the two-time NABC Division-II National Player of the Year.
The point guard is a career 46.5 percent 3-point shooter on 936 attempts. His four-year scoring averages were 18.7 as a freshman, 19.6 as a sophomore, 19.8 as a junior and 23 last season. He also averaged five assists per game in 139 career games.
The Rockets first game of Summer League will be broadcast on ESPN on Thursday, July 7, as they play Orlando. On July 9, they play Oklahoma City on ESPN2 before playing San Antonio on ESPN on July 11 and Portland on July 14 on NBA TV.