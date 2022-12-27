ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Nodaway Valley was ready for a test in the first round of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament. The Thunder won the Platte Valley Invitational to begin the season and have raced out to a 7-2 record going into the LeBlond Tournament.
The Thunder are the smallest team at LeBlond’s tournament though and wasted no time getting a big test with an undefeated Plattsburg team and their star junior Isaia Howard.
Howard is one of the area’s best players — reaching 1,000 career points as just a sophomore — and is averaging over 28 points per game this season. Howard scored 28 on Tuesday as Plattsburg (9-0) picked up a 60-41 win over Nodaway Valley (7-3).
“Today, I talked to them — we had nothing to lose,” Nodaway Valley coach Shawn Emerson said. “We go out there and play our game and see what happens.”
The Thunder hung tough with the Tigers early as Kayden Conn’s 3-pointer gave Nodaway Valley a 9-7 lead. Conn had seven of the first nine points for Nodaway Valley.
“I don’t think they have many teams that play them man, and for us, we played them man,” Emerson said. “… We had better shot selection in the first quarter than the second."
Howard closed the quarter with a layup with four seconds left for a 12-11 lead after one. Nodaway Valley senior Blake Bohannon was charged with the defensive assignment on the 6-foot-6 Howard, who plays point guard for the Tigers. Ethan Rohr also saw minutes on Howard.
“It was just kinda like — try to keep him out of the paint and try to contest everything,” Bohannon said. “… I did my best.”
Howard’s layup to end the first and his steal and layup to begin the second quarter triggered a 20-0 Tiger run.
“We had a lot of defensive intensity and we were just doing everything right — everything seemed to be going for us,” Bohannon said of the first quarter. “Into that second quarter, the energy just didn’t carry over.”
While Howard was the catalyst for the run, the final 16 points of it came from his supporting cast including three 3-pointers.
“We were just hoping that they missed, and they came out firing,” Bohannon said. “They are a good team and made their threes. We could have closed out better, but it is hard to cover everybody.”
Bohannon had four points to stop the bleeding and Conn hit a pair of foul shots to send the Thunder into half trailing 32-17.
“We lost our energy that second quarter,” Emerson said. “I want us to get to the basket. When we are relying on that 3-point line and they aren’t falling, you can just see that it drains our energy. When we do things offensively like that, it changes who we are defensively too.”
The lead got up to 49-23 in the third quarter before Nodaway Valley kept fighting down the stretch and cut it to the 60-41 final score. Both teams cleared their benches in the fourth quarter with the exception of Howard, who stayed in the game.
Howard finished with 26 points while Conn led Nodaway Valley with 16. The rest of the Thunder scorers included Bracxten Rohlmeier with 14, Bohannon with eight, Michael Cook with two and Xander Kent with one.
“We need to stay hungry,” Nodaway Valley sophomore Preston Jenkins said. “We lost today, but we can always win tomorrow.”