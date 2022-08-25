MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball program is looking for a new assistant coach as associate head coach Addae Houston resigned earlier this week.
Following his resignation, Houston moved to Texas where his family is from.
Houston began his time at Northwest as a men’s basketball player from 2004 to 2006 then was a graduate assistant for the Bearcat women’s program under Gene Steinmeyer.
He was the head coach at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, before returning to Northwest as Austin Meyer’s first hire when he took the women’s head coaching job. Houston was promoted to Associate Head Coach on June 22 of this year.
“He has been with me since Day 1 of the program and has just worked his tail off building the thing,” Meyer said.
The search for an assistant coach is expected to go quickly with most coaching staffs around the country already being filled.
“It’ll be quick,” Meyer said.
Meyer’s current staff includes graduate assistant Ashley Harvey and student assistants Katy Knudsen, Savannah Guenther and Delaney Harmon.
“Between my graduate assistant and myself, duties will increase a little bit and we will get somebody in here,” Meyer said. “We have an experienced team even though we are pretty young, but we have kids who have been in our program multiple years and know what they are doing when they go into the gym for a workout. (I’m) just confident where our culture is at. I think it will be a transition that we handle well.”