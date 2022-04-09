CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Friday was a big test for the entire Spoofhound track and field team whether they competed in Chillicothe, Missouri, or Pittsburg, Kansas.
In order to get some top competition, Maryville sent five athletes who qualified to the Jock’s Nitch Gorilla Relays — seniors Cale Sterling and Jag Galapin; juniors Jesus Flores and Keaton Stone and sophomore Connor Blackford. The group performed with each producing at least one personal record.
“It was high-level competition, but not over the top necessarily,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “It was just a new experience. Big field. Lots of schools and a lot of schools that we never run against.”
With the leaders of the boys team in Pittsburg and girls senior captain Brooklynn Holtman sick, that gave opportunities for the younger members of the Spoofhounds to step up in Chillicothe’s Joe Shy Relays.
The group of Spoofhounds who competed in Chillicothe was all underclassmen with the exception of three juniors — two of which are first-year track athletes.
“That is one of the things we really talked about, especially with the distance squad,” Bade said. “I tried to really make sure that Dylan (Masters) and Bradley (Deering) knew that they had big opportunities today and they shouldn’t enter those races thinking, ‘Oh, Jag, Cale and Connor aren’t here so I guess I’ll just hope for the best.’ We tried to make it obvious to them that they can be top-3 in these races and do really well.”
In Pittsburg, the day began with an event Sterling has never gotten to do in a Spoofhound uniform. The senior took full advantage of his one chance to run the 2,000-meter steeplechase.
Sterling not only won the event with a 6:34.04, he set a new meet record in the 33rd Annual Gorilla Relays.
“It is nice to be able to race the steeplechase for the first time for Maryville at least,” Sterling said.
The day continued with Flores taking second in the high jump with a 6-foot-2.5 leap only behind Fayetteville’s (Arkansas) Cooper Williams. Stone added a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a 41-foot-10.5.
Flores also did the 400-meter dash, which is a new event for him this season, but he took third with a 51.46.
“It makes me excited to run it again with new competition in bigger meets,” Flores said.
In the 1,600-meter race, Blackford was seventh with a 4:32.13 and Galapin was 21st with a 4:42.24. Blackford is coming off an injury to begin the season which disrupted his training, but he now feels like he’s back to 100 percent.
“It really boosts my confidence,” Blackford said. “I had a good season so far, but I was looking for kinda a break-away day and today was definitely that day.”
The final event of the day was the 3,200-meter run where Sterling was 14th and Galapin was 19th as both went under 10 minutes in the 2-mile race.
“It was really fun having that competition again,” Galapin said.
They weren’t the only Nodaway County participants in the 2-mile as Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay took third and shattered his own school record with 9:21.9. Blay led most of the race until the end when 3-time Missouri Class 3 state champion Daelen Ackley of El Dorado Springs and the fastest 3,200 runner in Arkansas this season Hudson Betts of Fayetteville passed him.
“It was amazing to race against one of the best in Missouri and one of the best in Arkansas,” Blay said.
Blay’s time is the sixth fastest in Missouri this year and the fastest by 15 seconds in Class 1. He also has the fastest mile time in Class 1 by over 11 seconds.
Blay wasn’t the only Thunder athlete competing at the Gorilla Relays as freshman Paige Hanson was the busiest with three events and PR’ed in all three. She was 18th in the triple jump and 21st in the 200-meter dash.
Hanson teamed with Reganne Fast, Paidyn Linville and Savanna Marriott to take 22nd in the 4x100-meter relay.
Senior James Herr posted season-best distances in the javelin and shot put. He was sixth in the javelin and 15th in the shot put.
“It was a lot of fun,” Blay said of having his teammates with him. “James Herr went down and threw javelin and shot. That was a pretty fun car ride with him.”
Joe Shy Relays
While the most experienced Spoofhounds were in Pittsburg, the rest of the team went to Chillicothe with the chance to shine on their own. No group had more new opportunities than the boys distance runners who were without Sterling, Blackford and Galapin.
“What they taught us is to be confident,” Maryville freshman Dylan Masters said. “Being confident is one of the greatest things — it is so powerful.”
Freshman Bradley Deering stepped up to match the Spoofhounds highest finish of the day with a second-place showing in the 3,200-meter run. Deering set a new personal best with a 11:17.23.
“It was amazing,” Deering said. “I loved it. I’m so proud of my time. … Connor, Cale and Jag — they have helped me, Dylan and the other guys so much. They’ve been a great influence and I can’t wait to continue to just make this cross-country and track program better.”
Masters took third in the 1,600-meter run and seventh in the 800-meter run.
“Running without the other boys was a big change,” Masters said. “Really didn’t have that guide that we normally have. It just felt a lot different. It felt like what next year will feel like except that we will have Connor back which I’m thankful for.”
The other top finish for the boys was junior Haven Bonde in the 110-meter hurdles where he took fifth. This is Bonde’s first year in high school track.
“Each meet, my form gets better,” Bonde said. “It is all about practice.”
Adrian McGee was eight in the long jump and javelin.
The girls were also short-handed without 2-time state champion Holtman. Just like the boys distance runners stepped up, so did the girls sprinters with Ella Schulte, Jillian Bagley, Payton McGinness and Bryna Grow taking second in the 4x100-meter relay.
“That was the first time that group has done the 4x1,” Bagley said. “We were pretty happy.”
Schulte added a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
Bagley was seventh in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
“I’ve been pretty happy,” Bagley said. “There has been big improvement from last year to this year.”
The field events also saw success with freshman Kallie Gaarder taking third in the long jump — another Holtman event. Ainsley Watkins was seventh in the pole vault while Ava Dumke broke the school record in the javelin and finished seventh.
The Pohren sisters rounded out the top-10 performances as Caroline Pohren was seventh in the 3,200 meters and Katherine Pohren was eighth in the 800 meters and ninth in the high jump.