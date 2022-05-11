MARYVILLE, Mo. — Connor Drake has played a lot of games at the Hound Pound over the years and has won a lot more of those games than he has lost whether it be on the football field or baseball diamond.
It was only fitting that on Tuesday, Drake’s teammates sent the lone baseball senior out as a winner in his final game at the complex behind Maryville High. The Hounds (10-8) defeated Bishop LeBlond (8-12) 6-0 behind a combined shutout for Cooper Loe and Peyton McCollum.
“It is emotional,” Drake said. “You just look back at all the memories and games we’ve played out here. To go out like that, 6-0 win over a conference opponent, my teammates played amazing to send me out the right way.”
Drake and his parents along with senior manager Alonna Cross and her family were honored on the field prior to the game as part of the Senior Day festivities.
“It is hard for one guy to carry the whole senior role, but I think he does it well,” Loe said. “I just think that we came out with Senior Day today and even though it felt like 100 degrees, we all had a lot of energy and didn’t let that affect us."
When the game began, Loe struggled to find his rhythm with a leadoff single by Jake Korell. An error put runners on the corners with no outs.
The Eagles seemed poised to score the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly, but center fielder Don Allen threw Korell out at the plate with catcher Adam Patton applying the tag before Korell could even slide.
“That was a huge game changer right there,” Loe said. “If they put up one run right there, then you are going into the bottom of the first being down.”
Loe ended the inning by forcing a flyout by Alex Libel to left field.
In the home half of the inning, the Spoofhounds capitalized with a 2-out RBI double from Blake Katen. LeBlond limited the damage to 1-0 after the first inning with Libel picking up a strikeout.
The Spoofhounds continued their 2-out hitting in the second inning with freshman Canon Creason and Loe hitting back-to-back RBI singles for a 3-0 lead.
“Everyone swung the bats well and we didn’t let up,” Loe said.
Loe picked up a second-straight 1-2-3 inning in the top of the third inning.
With two outs in the third inning, Maryville added a fourth run with Spencer Scott driving in Katen with a single to left field.
LeBlond got its best scoring opportunity since the first inning in the fourth. A Libel single had runners on the corners with one out, but Loe struck Lane Harshman and Landon Gardner out to end the frame and preserve the shutout.
“Just what we expected from Cooper,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “He battles.”
Drake led the bottom of the fourth off with a single. Creason bunted for a single and an error allowed Drake to come all the way around to score with Creason reaching third base.
“Canon laid down a good bunt,” Drake said. “It was perfect.”
Creason made the score 6-0 by scoring on a passed ball.
Through six innings, Loe allowed just three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He walked the first two batters of the seventh inning and with 103 pitches for the junior, Plackemeier turned to the bullpen.
Freshman pitcher Peyton McCollum did not even have to throw a strike to get his first out. On his first pitch, Patton threw behind the runner on second and got the first out of the inning.
McCollum got a grounder back to the mound and a popout to Creason at second base to end the game.
“He did what he does,” Plackemeier said of McCollum.
Creason finished the game 4-for-4 while Katen was 3-for-3 and Patton was 2-for-4. Drake finished his Senior Day 1-for-2 with two walks.
“It is great to send him out on a good note with a 6-0 victory,” Creason said of Drake.
The Spoofhounds cap their regular season on Thursday at Plattsburg (24-7). Maryville is the second seed in districts next week and will open with a semifinal game Monday against third-seeded Chillicothe.
“We are rolling really good,” Drake said. “We are peaking at the right time and we are playing good baseball late in the season. That is all you can ask for.”
St. Pius X 4, Maryville 1
St. Pius X topped Maryville 4-1 last Thursday night in Kansas City.
Loe pitched seven innings. He allowed one earned run on eight hits with one walk.
Creason had Maryville’s lone hit.
Maryville 14, Chillicothe 5
The Spoofhounds rallied last Wednesday with two runs in the sixth and eight in the seventh for a 14-5 victory.
Katen picked up the win with three scoreless innings in relief. McCollum threw four innings of 1-run baseball. He allowed two hits with six strikeouts.
Cooper Gastler, Allen and Creason each had two hits. Creason, Allen and Loe each had doubles.