23-04-07 MHS BB Loe2.jpg
Maryville senior Cooper Loe digs into the batter’s box on Tuesday night in Savannah.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — Maryville has owned the Highway-71 rivalry in nearly every sport recently. One where the shoe has been on the other foot is on the baseball diamond.

Maryville (7-2; 1-0 MEC) is off to its best start to a baseball season in years. They came into Savannah on Tuesday with a 5-game winning streak, but that didn’t matter to Savannah (8-4; 1-0 MEC) as they won their eighth-straight over Maryville 11-1 in five innings.

