SAVANNAH, Mo. — Maryville has owned the Highway-71 rivalry in nearly every sport recently. One where the shoe has been on the other foot is on the baseball diamond.
Maryville (7-2; 1-0 MEC) is off to its best start to a baseball season in years. They came into Savannah on Tuesday with a 5-game winning streak, but that didn’t matter to Savannah (8-4; 1-0 MEC) as they won their eighth-straight over Maryville 11-1 in five innings.
“Obviously our record says a lot,” Maryville junior Don Allen said. “It says we are 7-1. This game is just a humbling point for us, a punch in the mouth. It is all about how we react and how we move forward. I think it is a good game for us to look back, fix things and move on.”
The game was the first of three regular-season matchups between the teams with this one not counting towards the Midland Empire Conference standings. The conference game is next Tuesday at Savannah.
Savannah star Ashton Kincaid was pitching out of jams the entire first half of the game. The Spoofhounds stranded 10 runners on base through the first four innings.
“People are just trying to do too much and we are leaving way too many runners on base,” Maryville senior Cooper Loe said.
A single by senior Adam Patton and a walk by Loe put two on with one out in the top of the first, but Kincaid was able to draw a double play from Blake Katen.
The struggles with runners in scoring position continued with Kincaid leaving the bases loaded in the second, third and fourth innings.
A 2-out blooper to shallow right by Savannah senior Ethan Dudeck gave Savannah a 2-0 lead after the second inning. Savannah added four more runs in the third inning as Maryville’s defense fell apart and Landon Noland launched a 3-run home run.
“It was a wake-up call for sure,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “Our effort was not there. Too many mental mistakes. And that is what it was. Mental mistakes and effort. ... Just didn’t execute and we’ve been doing it all year. We’ve been executing all year and we couldn’t do it today, but we get them on Tuesday and we’ll be ready.”
Loe responded with a 1-2-3 fourth inning and Maryville appeared to grab momentum with Allen doubling and Boston Hageman knocking him in with an RBI single. Savannah still led 6-1 in the middle of the fifth.
Errors in the bottom of the fifth led to Savannah retaking momentum with an error giving Savannah another run. The Hounds took Loe out of the game and Savannah added four more runs in the fifth inning to end the game.
“We need to show up, we need to prepare correctly and we need to prepare for the unexpected,” Allen said.
Patton finished with two hits, and Allen and Hageman each had a hit.
Maryville hosts Cameron on Thursday in an MEC matchup before playing Savannah again on Tuesday with MEC implications.
“We are going to have to leave this one behind,” Loe said. “Keep doing what we are doing every day and keep swinging the bats. We can’t let this one affect us, but we are going to have to go in taking every team seriously and be ready for Cameron on Thursday.”
Maryville 13, East Buchanan 0
The Spoofhounds handed East Buchanan their first loss on Monday with a 13-0 5-inning win at the Hound Pound.
Canon Creason, Adam Patton, Cooper Loe and Cooper Gastler each had two hits.
Blake Katen threw 4 1/3 no-hit innings with eight strikeouts and six walks.