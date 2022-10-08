MACON, Mo. — A rare regular-season Saturday afternoon game featuring two of the top teams in Missouri’s Class 3 from opposite sides of the state lived up to the hype as Maryville played St. Louis area powerhouse Lutheran North at a neutral site in Macon.
Much like a boxing match, the teams traded blows early and often. However, it was the heavyweight from the east that prevailed as Lutheran North defeated the Spoofhounds, 36-29.
“The guys didn’t ask for Coach Webb to schedule a game against a top-5 team in the state and come halfway across the state on a Saturday afternoon, but it was the hand they were dealt and I was very proud of their effort, will and want to,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “We showed a lot of heart multiple times today. That was a great football game.”
Down by a single point late in the fourth quarter, the Spoofhounds had a chance to win the game after the defense forced Lutheran North to punt and got the ball back with 2:32 left to play on its own 39-yard line. Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin orchestrated a potential game-winning drive with his feet and his arm despite being under duress from the Crusader’s defensive pressure. Maryville marched all the way to the 18-yard line with only seven seconds left to play.
Instead of trying for a difficult pass to the end zone, Webb opted to go for the game-winning field goal attempt.
Lutheran North was able to use its size and athleticism to block the 35-yard attempt and ran it back for a touchdown as time expired.
“Our offense did a great job getting the ball down there,” Webb said. “That thing goes through we’re the team celebrating and jumping around. It’s a tough way to lose.”
Maryville started the game with a great deal of momentum as its defense held firm early on giving the Hounds good field position on its first offensive drive. The Spoofhounds drove the ball down to the Lutheran North four-yard line but were not able to capitalize on a fourth down attempt.
The Spoofhound defense again held the Crusaders in check on its second drive as sophomore Major Scarbrough registered a sack for a 12-yard loss on third down. After a six-yard punt, Maryville took over on the Lutheran North 42. The drive ended with senior running back Caden Steocklein scoring from two yards out, giving the Hounds a 6-0 lead after a blocked PAT with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Crusaders would respond as they did every time all day after a Spoofhound score. Lutheran North answered with a 45-yard touchdown run and with the 2-point conversion to put them up 8-6 with 7:41 left in the first half.
Maryville continued to trade punched with the Crusaders. After a Lutheran North sack of Quinlin for a 12-yard loss set up a long third down attempt, he hit fellow junior Wyatt Garner for a long conversion where he out-jumped the defender and gained several more yards on the run after catch. Senior Cooper Loe ended the long drive with a touchdown run and a two-point conversion on a pass to Drew Burns put the Hounds up 14-8 with only a 1:54 left in the half.
Lutheran North continued to counter-punch as it returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and the teams entered halftime tied at 14.
The Spoofhounds started off the second half with a bang as a Quinlin searching for a receiver on third-and-long found an opening and ran 57 yards for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead
The Crusaders continued to counter-punch and late in the third quarter regained the lead on a long touchdown run of 42 yards and with the two-point conversion took the lead 22-21.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Hounds put Lutheran North on its heels once more with a sustained drive that ended with a Stoecklein touchdown grab from Quinlin where he just got his feet in bounds and with a successful two-point conversion regained the lead and what looked like momentum with 7:22 left in the game.
The propensity for the big play by the Crusaders bit Maryville once more as sophomore quarterback Dakarri Hollis connected with senior Vance Gross for a 57-yard touchdown reception to give the visitors a 30-29 lead with 5:22 left.
Hollis finished the game completing 8-of-17 passes for 168 yards and scored a rushing touchdown as well. Ricky Dixon led Lutheran North on the ground with 121 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Gross caught five passes for 101 yards.
Despite the big plays, the Spoofhound defense held its own against a much bigger offensive line. Although Quinlin was under pressure like he had not faced this season, the offensive line also performed well even after starting linemen Wesley Snead went out with an injury early in the second half.
“They were a lot bigger than us obviously, but we all have a lot of heart and play hard,” senior lineman Kort Watkins said. “We came out here and we gave it our all.”
Despite the size advantage Webb was proud of the way his offensive and defensive lines performed.
“Our line, we’re not the biggest of guys, but we fought,” he said. “There were times where their size hurt us but I was really proud of our guys’ consistent effort.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Quinlin was 15-of-22 for 184 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 124 yards gained and a touchdown.
Stoecklein carried the ball 10 times for 53 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 21 yards a touchdown.
Loe finished the game with 37 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Junior Delton Davis had five receptions for 33 yards and Garner hauled in two passes for 62 yards.
Although proud of the effort he and his teammates gave, Loe thought the Spoofhounds left some plays on the field both offensively and defensively.
“We had plenty chances of chances throughout the game,” he said. “I think we just made some mistakes and didn’t execute on a few things. It was definitely a very winnable ballgame.”
“There are just a couple of little things that could have put us up by one (point) or a two-touchdown game instead of being up by six (points).
Although disappointed with the result, Watkins, who was a force on defense said there was a lot of positive things to take away from the loss.
“They’re a great team,” Watkins said. “All you can take away is that we are up there with them. We know that we’re good and we know that we can be better. We have to go 1-0 behavior each week and play our best.”
The Spoofhounds will have no time to rest as they face undefeated MEC rival Savannah on the road in the annual Highway 71 Showdown.
“We have to regroup quick and respond from this loss and move on,” Webb said. “We have a great opportunity next week to play a Savannah team that doesn’t have any losses. If we at least want a share of the MEC championship we need to go on the road and beat our rival. We’ll get cranked up and have a great gameplan.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night in Savannah.