Maryville senior Drew Burns and Kort Watkins combine to tackle Lutheran North running back Ricky Dixon on Saturday in Macon. 

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

MACON, Mo. — A rare regular-season Saturday afternoon game featuring two of the top teams in Missouri’s Class 3 from opposite sides of the state lived up to the hype as Maryville played St. Louis area powerhouse Lutheran North at a neutral site in Macon.

Much like a boxing match, the teams traded blows early and often. However, it was the heavyweight from the east that prevailed as Lutheran North defeated the Spoofhounds, 36-29.

