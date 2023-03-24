MHS Soccer.jpg
MARYVILLE SOCCER - Shown from left, first row: Mallory Coffelt, Halle Buck, Abby Swink, Katie Weiss, Kennedy Kurz, Tatum Burson; second row: Ryesen Stiens, Presley Ingram, coach Jesus Gonzalez, coach Courtney Kennedy, Ava Stiff, Lauren Jaster, Nyah Davis; third row: Jalea Price, Jersey Ingram, Addison Weldon, Jayda Buck, Payton Kurz, Makayla Yaple; fourth row: Abigail Bowe, Addison Newham and Julie Conn.

Maryville’s senior class missed their first season of soccer when the season was canceled, but has made up for lost time the last two seasons with a lot of winning. The Spoofhounds have gone a combined 30-9 the last two seasons with a pair of district championships in Jesus Gonzalez’s first two years leading the program.

“It definitely has felt like it has gone by fast, especially with the COVID year that we didn’t get to play,” Maryville senior Kennedy Kurz said. “That makes things feel even quicker than usual. I’m really excited for this year though because I think that we are going to have some really good leadership. We have a lot of really good skill that I am excited to see and a lot of potential.”

