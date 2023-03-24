Maryville’s senior class missed their first season of soccer when the season was canceled, but has made up for lost time the last two seasons with a lot of winning. The Spoofhounds have gone a combined 30-9 the last two seasons with a pair of district championships in Jesus Gonzalez’s first two years leading the program.
“It definitely has felt like it has gone by fast, especially with the COVID year that we didn’t get to play,” Maryville senior Kennedy Kurz said. “That makes things feel even quicker than usual. I’m really excited for this year though because I think that we are going to have some really good leadership. We have a lot of really good skill that I am excited to see and a lot of potential.”
It has been a decade of dominance for the Spoofhound soccer program with nine district titles in the last 10 seasons. As Halle Buck, Abby Swink, Katie Weiss and Kurz, prepare for their final season in Spoofhound jerseys, they are set on keeping that winning going.
“We’ve all been playing together since like third grade and it is crazy that we are all still playing together,” Weiss said.
On the field, it starts for the Hounds with Swink who is in her third season as the team’s starting keeper. She was a second team All-MEC goalie last season.
“I’ve been getting more confidence throughout the years,” Swink said. “I’m definitely at my peak confidence right now, just tweaking some things, making sure my game is at its top level by the first game.”
Swink faces new challenge this season as the Hounds replace two first team all-conference centerbacks with the graduation of Lauren Cullin and Shanna Ingram.
The senior keeper is confident in the young players who will be stepping in to their shoes.
“It has been a little challenging, but some players have already stepped up into that role so you don’t have to go find them,” Swink said. “They knew that it was going to be hard to fill, so they are ready for the challenge.
“I’ve seen Ava Stiff step up a lot for the defensive end of things.”
Buck may factor in on the defense again this season. After using her speed on the offensive end of the pitch as a sophomore, Buck shifted back to the defensive end of the field and became an All-MEC honorable mention defender as a junior.
“It is just exciting,” Buck said. “I’ve been waiting for this all year and it feels good to get back out here getting ready for the season.”
Weiss will be helping the defense this season from the midfield again as well. Playing the holding midfield spot, Weiss has been a key to a Spoofhound offense that loves to control the possession game.
“We have a lot of good players, a lot of fast players and a lot of players with really good stamina,” Weiss said. “They’ve been playing since they were little.”
On the offensive end of the field, the Hounds lose a couple big scorers with Arianne Skidmore and Cleo Johnson, but return Kurz and sophomore Jalea Price who each bring a lot of speed to the frontline for the Spoofhounds and were each second team all-conference selections last season.
“I think the expectation, which it remains the same every year, is that the hardest workers are out there on the field,” Kurz said. “The people out there need to know how to string passes together, that really is just the core of our offense — being able to pass and make those good runs to get open shots at goal.
“So that is what we’ve been working on a majority of these practices — just getting to open space and making those good passes.”
Kurz may be moving to a midfield role more in the middle of the field, where the past two years, the team has used her speed on the outside.
“If that is the case, then I’m excited because what I am really trying to work on is improving my passes and giving my teammates the best ball that I can give them in order to make something of it or score,” Kurz said.
Sophomores Addison Weldon, Makayla Yaple, Nyah Davis and Ryesen Stiens all saw time last season and add to the depth around the seniors as well as juniors Ava Stiff, Presley Ingram and Tatum Burson.
“Ryesen Stiens and Kennedy Kurz back from last year and they are great in the midfield,” Weiss said. “They are fast and strong. Great players.”
The seniors have also been impressed with what they’ve seen from the freshman class.
“Jersey Ingram and Payton Kurz, they are definitely good players,” Weiss said.
For Kennedy Kurz, she gets the opportunity to play with her little sister.
“I’m also just really excited because this is like the first season that I will get to play with my sister,” Kennedy Kurz said. “That is an experience I’m looking forward to.”
Maryville will continue its season on Tuesday when they host Lafayette on Bearcat Pitch.
“I’ve been waiting for this throughout the whole school year,” Swink said. “Being out her with all the girls again is really nice. Soccer season is really what I look forward to all the time so it is good to be back.”