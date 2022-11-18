MARYVILLE, Mo. — According to the PrepsKC Class 3 rankings going into the playoffs, there are only three of the top-7 teams in the state remaining in the playoffs. Those teams are No. 1 Cardinal Ritter, No. 3 Pleasant Hill and No. 5 Maryville.
The Spoofhounds and Roosters will meet on Saturdat at the Hound Pound in the state quarterfinals for the opportunity to play the winner of Cardinal Ritter and No. 8 Central (Park Hills).
“Impressive football team,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “They are a senior-laden group.”
Pleasant Hill (10-1) is led by one of the state’s top rushing attacks with the duo of Dylan Kauffman (No. 33) and Brayden Bush (No. 25). The team keeps both running backs fresh with each getting 18 carries and two touchdowns in the 35-7 district championship win over Odessa last week. Kauffman ran for 221 yards while Bush had 154.
“The scary thing is that they remind me a lot of Cade Chappell,” Webb said. “Not really tall, but strong and compact. Similar type runners. They are very physical runners and they are very good on their offensive line. They are big.”
The week prior in a 53-24 win over Oak Grove, Kauffman had 15 carries, 154 yards and three touchdowns while Bush had seven carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
“They are really good at running the football,” Webb said. “Backs are physical and they are really big up front. They have two platoons so they are always fresh. They don’t have a lot of guys playing both ways. Large roster sizes kinda allow you to do that.”
The Roosters are deep with very few players playing both ways, whereas the Spoofhounds will play several players on both offense and defense.
“It keeps guys fresh,” Webb said. “We’ve done that in the past. My personal belief is that I always want to put the best 11 on the field. If you have enough where you feel like you have your best 11 on the field at all times, then you platoon. If not — I know that I am very glad that Cooper Loe plays offense and defense. I’m very glad that Caden Stoecklein plays offense and defense and you can just go down the list.”
Rooster quarterback Easton Roe (No. 11) isn’t asked to do much with the dominant running game behind him, but over the last two weeks has completed 11-of-13 passes.
“The quarterback is an athletic guy,” Webb said. “Again, he is a senior. He is elusive. He is a thick-waisted, strong-legged guy that kinda reminds me of St. Pius’ quarterback last year (Jack Mosh). Just a winner type kid. Looks like a multi-sport athlete who can throw the ball and run it. He is left-handed so that always adds a dimension to it.”
The Spoofhounds (8-3) and Pleasant Hill have two common opponents this season with Maryville beating Harrisonville 49-6 and Lafayette 49-14 and Pleasant Hill beating Harrisonville 37-29 and Lafayette 63-7.
The game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Hound Pound.
“It will be the final home game regardless of what happens Saturday,” Webb said as the Hounds will be on the road if they advance to the semifinals. “It’s playoff football, man. If you missed Friday night with a district championship, you won’t want to miss this one. If you love football, the Hound Pound is the place to be. This one is going to be a lot of fun.”