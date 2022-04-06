MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound coaches Chase Tolson and Jesus Gonzalez had choices to make when they decided on Maryville’s non-conference schedule this season. The coaches decided that closer games and the threat of a couple more regular-season losses were worth the risk to have the most prepared team possible for an eventual postseason run.
Last season, Maryville didn’t lose its second game of the season until the 11th contest on the way to a 17-4 record. With much of that team returning, the schedule is tougher this season and four games in the Spoofhounds are 2-2.
“I think it is worth it for sure,” Tolson said. “From games like this, we learn a lot. We don’t learn a lot from going and beating teams 8-0.”
On Tuesday, one of those tough teams on the schedule came to Maryville for the home opener, and in a rematch of last season’s state quarterfinal game, Pleasant Hill won 4-2.
“These are my favorite games because I get to grow a lot, we get to grow as a team and especially early on in the season, we get to learn from it,” Maryville junior Abby Swink said.
The game was tight throughout with both teams being amongst the favorites to get back to the quarterfinals for a potential rematch again.
“I think it is good for us to play against some good competition especially early in the season,” Maryville junior Kennedy Kurz said.
The Hounds broke a 24-minute scoreless deadlock with Kurz finding the back of the net.
It only took the Chicks 38 seconds to answer with the equalizer. The 1-1 score held for over 12 minutes, but Pleasant Hill grabbed its first lead with 2:49 left in the half and took the 2-1 advantage into the intermission.
The second half belonged to the Spoofhounds early on. Maryville was controlling possession and Second Team All-State midfielder Cleo Johnson was creating chances for her teammates with the ball on her foot after the Chick defense had limited her in the first 40 minutes.
“Any time that Cleo gets the ball, really good things happen,” Tolson said.
The chances paid dividends with Kurz scoring her second goal of the night to tie the game at 2-2.
“Kennedy had a really nice game for us today,” Tolson said.
Maryville kept the pressure on creating corner kicks and free kicks, but was unable to get a goal to go in front.
There was a moment for Spoofhound fans to hold their collective breath with Johnson making a run being tackled. The senior was slow to get up and was helped to the bench, but returned shortly later.
Senior Lauren Cullin would not return to the game as she tackled a Pleasant Hill forward and was sent off with a red card. Playing without a captain and defensive leader, Maryville allowed the go-ahead goal with 8:53 left and the game-sealer with 6:13 left.
“Lauren goes hard,” Swink said. “Honestly, that was a necessary foul — maybe not to that degree — she did what she was there to do and she saved a goal for us.”
Swink had four goals scored on her which will hurt her averages and statistics at the end of the season, but the junior keeper said she feels she will learn from this game and it will help her moving forward.
“People talk about shutouts all the time, but those ones that are 8-0, 6-0, 7-0 — I don’t count those because I didn’t have to put in the work for it,” Swink said.
Swink made several big saves throughout the game. Tolson was impressed with her play.
“She was great,” Tolson said. “She saved a couple 1v1s that should have goals.”
Maryville now gets back into Midland Empire Conference play with a home game Thursday against Bishop LeBlond.
The Eagles are 4-1 this season. The Hounds will be without Cullin as she must sit out after the red card. The Spoofhounds have won their last 11 matchups with the Eagles.