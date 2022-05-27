JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In 2017, senior Jackson Sanders anchored a relay that included Caleb Feuerbacher, Will Mattock and Zach Staples to a state medal in the 4x800-meter relay. Since then, Maryville has made it a season tradition to be on the podium with 4x800 medals each May.
“It speaks to what we’ve been trying to build,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “… It is fun to win medals with your friends and your teammates.”
On Friday, the Spoofhounds were able to continue that streak by placing seventh in the first event on the track of the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships with senior Jag Galapin, senior Cale Sterling, sophomore Connor Blackford and freshman Dylan Masters.
“It is really amazing that we’ve been able to consistently have a 4x800 team,” Sterling said. “… It just really shows the longevity of the team that we’ve built and the culture we’ve made.”
Sterling and Galapin have taken pride this season in being the leaders of that relay and making sure that the Spoofhound streak continued.
“It is amazing how Dylan can take on the responsibility that he is a freshman on a varsity 4x8 team going to state — that is pretty amazing,” Galapin said. “Same thing with Connor too. He is just a sophomore and he is the fastest leg on our team.”
Neither Blackford nor Masters were even in middle school when Sanders and his group began collecting medals, but they look forward to keeping the relay success going in the future.
“These kinds of streaks are what make us want to come back next year and do it again,” Blackford said.
Galapin and Sterling were busy on Friday as they finished their Spoofhound careers with the 3,200-meter run in a race that will be remembered in history. Southern Boone’s Connor Burns set a state record with an 8:48.76. El Dorado Springs senior Daelon Ackley was also just off a state-record pace with an 8:59.47 to take second.
Galapin finished 10th and Sterling was 15th.
“They have been a rock of our distance program,” Bade said. “… That was a ridiculously fast two mile and (Galapin) ran a 6-second PR.”
While the 4x800 relay was earning their medals on the track, Spoofhound junior Keaton Stone was putting the finishing touches on his first career state medal. Stone took eighth in the triple jump with a 43-foot-1.75 jump.
“This brings me so much joy,” Stone said. “So voluptuous and so nice.”
Stone will try for a second medal on Saturday as he is set to long jump.
“He did it and that has got to be a big confidence boost,” Bade said.
While the Hounds didn’t make any more trips to the podium on Friday, they guaranteed that they would make at least five on Saturday.
Brooklynn Holtman will lead that charge after she qualified for the finals in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. She is guaranteed to finish in the top-8 in each event.
“Hopefully she will kinda take some of that stress off her shoulders,” Bade said. “She looked good today, she qualified. She’s got more in her — I know she does.”
It will be the second-straight season that Holtman earns three medals at the state meet. She qualified sixth in the 100 meters, fourth in the 200 meters and fifth in the 400 meters.
Junior Jesus Flores will be in the boys’ running of the 400 meters. Flores was seeded 16th out of sectionals, but ran a 50.34 to qualify in fifth for the finals. He will also have the high jump finals on Saturday.
Sophomore Ella Schulte will represent the Spoofhounds in the 100-meter hurdles after she qualified in sixth out of prelims.
Schulte teamed with sophomores Payton McGinness, Jillian Bagley and Bryna Grow to finish 13th in the 4x100-meter relay. It is the first Spoofhound girls relay to run at state since Bade and sprint coach Jaime James have been coaching at Maryville.
“It is a whole crew of sophomores,” Bade said. “… They are the first ones in the last eight years. That is huge. … We want them to be hungrier next year to come back here.”
Saturday: Day 2 Class 3 State Track and Field
9:30 a.m. — Javelin: Caden Stoecklein
11:20 a.m. — 100 Hurdles: Ella Schulte
11:48 a.m. — 100: Brooklynn Holtman
Noon — Discus: Ellie Willnerd
12:30 p.m. — Long Jump: Keaton Stone
12:35 p.m. — 1600: Connor Blackford
1:40 p.m. — 400: Jesus Flores
1:55 p.m. — 400: Brooklynn Holtman
3 p.m. — High Jump: Jesus Flores
3:15 p.m. — 200: Brooklynn Holtman