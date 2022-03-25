SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The third time was the charm when it came to getting the season opener in the books for the Maryville soccer team.
Though the results weren't ideal, a 6-0 loss to Smithville, there were some positives that the Spoofhounds can take away from the loss on Thursday.
“We did see a lot of really good things and Smithville is a really, really nice team,” Maryville coach Chase Tolson said. “They have a really, really good soccer program. They played really fast. Every single one of them was playing with two touches, moving the ball really quickly. And they have five or six girls coming off their bench that are all really nice players and we kind of ran out of gas in the second half a little bit.”
Smithville has winning records in 10 of the past 11 years and won 17 games last season — like Maryville did. The Spoofhounds were 17-4 last season and reached the playoffs for the sixth-straight year.
Maryville trailed 1-0 in the first half after giving up a goal in the 10th minute to Jessica Baker. Tolson called the goal a miscommunication between two players and he believed it should’ve been knotted at zero at the break.
Smithville (3-0) came out firing in the second half scoring two goals in the opening seven minutes, one by Sophi Larson in the 42nd and then another by Baker in the 47th.
Abbey Crim added a marker in the 53rd minute before two late goals, by Maggie Kruse and Brooklyn Edwards in the final 15 minutes sealed the win.
Late in the game, one of the few scoring chances for Maryville came from senior Shanna Ingram, whose shot on goal sailed to the left of the post.
“We will put some clips out on the film to kind of show them a couple of things that we're trying to talk to them at halftime about, but really, like I said, really happy with all the girls,” Tolson said. “I think we played really well and they had a really great 40 minutes. Now, to put it together for an entire game.”
Maryville was supposed to play Savannah on Tuesday, but weather called that off. A rematch of last year’s season opener against Kauffman Charter/University Academy was nixed as well.
That led to a call between the two former conference rivals and quickly set the game up.
“We want to get as many good teams on our schedule as we can,” Tolson said.
This was the first meeting in two years but prior to that, the two saw each other yearly. The win for Smithville is the 12th straight in the series, according to the MSHSAA online record database.
“When they wanted a game, we jumped on it because I know they're a good program and have been for years,” Smithville coach Jon Reed said. “They're pretty solid. They got some very skilled players out there. And even their not-as-skilled players still play hard and they're fast and athletic. And they're gonna be a really good Class 2 team this year.”