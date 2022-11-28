22-12-01 MHS G Jalea.jpg
Maryville sophomore Jalea Price looks to pass on Monday in Savannah against Chillicothe. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds were thrown right into the fire to open the season on Monday night against a Chillicothe girls team that seems poised for a special season. The Spoofhounds hope to get clicking like the Hornets have been early in the season as the year goes, but Monday was all Hornets with a 68-35 win in pool-play at the Savannah Tournament.

“I learned that we have a lot in us,” Maryville senior Rylee Vierthaler said. “We can fight. I know it doesn’t seem like it with the end score, but our start was obviously nothing near what our finish looked like. We didn’t come out as strong and they made a lot of shots.”

