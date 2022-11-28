SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds were thrown right into the fire to open the season on Monday night against a Chillicothe girls team that seems poised for a special season. The Spoofhounds hope to get clicking like the Hornets have been early in the season as the year goes, but Monday was all Hornets with a 68-35 win in pool-play at the Savannah Tournament.
“I learned that we have a lot in us,” Maryville senior Rylee Vierthaler said. “We can fight. I know it doesn’t seem like it with the end score, but our start was obviously nothing near what our finish looked like. We didn’t come out as strong and they made a lot of shots.”
By Chillicothe standards, the 33-point margin was a tight contest after the 2-0 Hornets won their opener 73-18 over Penney last Tuesday.
“Chillicothe is a great team and they are really well coached,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said.
The game was tight early with Spoofhound senior Rylee Vierthaler scoring Maryville’s first six points and senior Anastyn Pettlon picking up a steal and layup to put Maryville within 10-8.
The Hornets pulled away from there with a 13-0 run where five different players scored. Junior Kayanna Cranmer had baskets to begin and close the run. During that streak, Pettlon also picked up her third foul for the Hounds and had to sit.
Cranmer finished with 16 while Jessica Reeter led Chillicothe with 20 and Jolie Bonderer also had 16 as Maryville put Vierthaler on the Hornet’s most decorated player to try to slow her down.
“I love Jolie,” Vierthaler said. “I actually get to play with her for my club. Getting matched up on her was fun, especially since she is one of my good friends. She played really, really well. They moved the ball well.”
The Hornet supporting cast around Bonderer was dynamic all night though. While Reeter and Cranmer were dynamic, scoring the ball, the Hornets dominated the glass against Maryville — making all the hustle plays throughout the game.
“We just really need to focus on finding our girl and boxing her out, and limiting them to one shot,” Vierthaler said. “That obviously killed us in the end.”
One bright spot was that Maryville’s supporting cast around Vierthaler and Pettlon showed flashes of growth throughout the night. Sophomore Jalea Price handled a majority of the point guard duties and was solid throughout with eight points.
“It is still a little nerve wracking, just because I don’t want to let my team down,” Price said of being the team’s point guard.
Spoofhound sophomore Ryesen Stiens finished with seven points and hit a corner 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Stiens was a reluctant shooter last season and her smooth-looking jumper is a good development for the Hounds.
“I thought that Ryesen played really well,” Obley said. “I was excited that she hit that three because she has put in so much time in the offseason. As the season goes, I hope that confidence only continues to grow as well.”
Vierthaler and Pettlon each finished with 10 points. The Spoofhounds will play Savannah on Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the Savannah Tournament in the final game of pool play.
“It is nice after a loss to get right back into it,” Vierthaler said.