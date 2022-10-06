22-10-06 MHS FB Derek4.jpg
Maryville junior Derek Quinlin throws a deep pass last Friday against Benton at the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds have had two blowout victories following their last top-10 matchup and a disappointing 34-27 loss to St. Pius X where the Spoofhounds controlled the action for much of the game.

Maryville (4-2, 3-1 MEC) gets its chance at its fourth opponent this season who has been state ranked after close losses to Blair Oaks and St. Pius X and a blowout win over Chillicothe. The Hounds travel to Macon on Saturday afternoon for a neutral-site game with Lutheran North (4-2).

