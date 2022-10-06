MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds have had two blowout victories following their last top-10 matchup and a disappointing 34-27 loss to St. Pius X where the Spoofhounds controlled the action for much of the game.
Maryville (4-2, 3-1 MEC) gets its chance at its fourth opponent this season who has been state ranked after close losses to Blair Oaks and St. Pius X and a blowout win over Chillicothe. The Hounds travel to Macon on Saturday afternoon for a neutral-site game with Lutheran North (4-2).
“I think it is exciting,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “Our kids are excited. You go somewhere different, you play somebody different and it is a great opportunity. It reminds me a couple years ago of playing Lincoln College Prep. There are a lot of guys on the other side of this field who are going to be Power-5 recruits.”
The Crusaders are coming off their own statement win with a 34-18 win over Class 5 No. 5 MICDS — handing the Rams their first loss of the season.
Lutheran North’s two losses this season were in Week 2 and 3 against Class 2 No. 1 Blair Oaks 35-0 and Class 5 No. 2 Francis Howell 42-21. Blair Oaks is a common opponent for the two teams with Maryville losing 54-42 to the Falcons in Week 1.
The Crusaders were without star running back Ricky Dixon (No. 4) against Blair Oaks and Francis Howell, but he has played in all four of their wins and increased his production in each game. The senior has 652 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in those four games — averaging 9.3 yards per carry.
“He is super talented,” Webb said. “Obviously, Lutheran North — in general as a team — is the most athletic team that we’ve played all season. Unbelievably athletic team at all positions, the tailback is just one of them. They are very well coached.”
Dixon’s best game was last week against MICDS with 230 yards and four touchdowns. He had 119 yards in Week 1, 144 in Week 4 and 159 in Week 5.
When Dixon isn’t carrying it, Mikel Harris (No. 2), with 209 yards and two touchdowns, and Martez Stephenson (No. 23) with 182 yards and two touchdowns, have proven to be effective.
“Their offensive line is huge,” Webb said. “And good. It’s not like they are just big and can’t move. … They can certainly move guys and get that back going behind them.”
The passing game is led by quarterback Dakarri Hollis (No. 6) with 853 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. Vance Gross (No. 18) is Hollis’ favorite target with 25 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown.
“Tailback is awesome, quarterback is awesome, receivers are fast,” Webb said. “They are big on the offensive line. They have the most athletes all over the field that we’ve seen.”
Keeping the Lutheran North pass rush off Derek Quinlin will be a key for the Spoofhounds with the Crusader having 35 sacks already this season led by seven each for Marquis Coleman (No. 10) and Demetrius Jones (No. 55). The Crusader defense has six turnovers forced this season led by Gross’ two interceptions.
Webb has liked the performance of his offense especially as the year has gone on — citing the unselfishness of the group.
“This team really loves each other,” Webb said. “They want to win for each other and they don’t care who gets the credit.
“Derek Quinlin truly does not care who he throws the football to. He is going to throw to the guy that’s open. He does not care if he turns and hands the ball off and it is a long run. He is genuinely excited about that stuff. That doesn’t just happen. I’m very pleased with that.”
Saturday’s game will kickoff at 1 p.m. at Macon High School.
“It is going to be a great opportunity to go play on a Saturday and meet them halfway,” Webb said. “We’re excited to play them.”