MHS Tennis.jpg
Buy Now

MARYVILLE TENNIS - Shown from left, first row: Eli Hawkins, AJ Dinsdale, Thomas Wilmes, Kason Teale, Kristian Mendez, Will Sheil, Jack Frederick; second row: manager Ella Sheil, George Groumoutis, TJ Kain, Colby Bowles, Miles Poynter, Jaxson Staples, Landon Baker, Nathan Yocom, Ryker Argo and manager Jewl Galapin. Not pictured: Andrew Ferris.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The Spoofhound tennis program has been dominant in recent years with the exception of against Savannah. The Hounds went 10-3 last season with all those losses coming to their Highway-71 rivals.

“Savannah is our only competition this year from my perspective,” Maryville senior Colby Bowles said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags