The Spoofhound tennis program has been dominant in recent years with the exception of against Savannah. The Hounds went 10-3 last season with all those losses coming to their Highway-71 rivals.
“Savannah is our only competition this year from my perspective,” Maryville senior Colby Bowles said.
Now, Maryville is looking to get over that hump against their rivals with a good mix of returning experience and new talent.
“The upperclassmen, some of the seniors, have been working with these freshmen since the start of the summer and offseason, so it is a really good dynamic,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “We’ve got kids who are wanting to make sure the team continues to get better, so it is really positive.”
One of those newcomers is sophomore Kristian Mendez, the cousin of fellow sophomore George Groumoutis. Mendez is likely to factor into the top of the varsity lineup.
“He has been working really hard,” McGinness said. “He is an amazing player. I’m really excited to see how he does against our conference matchups.”
Among the returning players for the Spoofhounds is junior Kason Teale. The multi-sport standout will be near the top of the lineup as well.
Teale partners with fellow soccer-tennis star Jaxson Staples to form a doubles team which made it to sectionals last season. The pairing will likely be a doubles team again this season with each being near the top of the team’s singles lineup.
“They had a great season last year,” McGinness said. “... They are looking to get even further this year.”
Groumoutis made an instant impact on the varsity team last season as a freshman and will return with more expectations this season.
“It have been a long offseason, so I am glad to get back out here with the team and keep playing,” Groumoutis said. “... I’m trying to work on my consistency and placement shots to try and win as many points as possible.”
The team returns a pair of veterans with Bowles and junior Landon Baker poised to make bigger impacts on the varsity lineup this season.
“I’m pretty hyped,” Bowles said. “I’m pretty excited to see how the freshman come out to play. We have a lot of good players. We’ve definitely improved overall.”
The Spoofhounds have their home opener on Tuesday against Cameron. It is also Senior Day.