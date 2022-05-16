ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The Spoofhound baseball team shutout Midland Empire Conference foe Chillicothe 10-0 in five innings Monday night at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph to advance to the Class 4 District 16 championship game.
It was the type of game and approach that Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier was wanting from his team as up and down the lineup, on the mound and in the field, the Spoofhounds received contributions from nearly every spot.
“We came out a tried to play our own game and we did and that worked out,” Plackemeier said.
Maryville struck early after Cooper Loe struck out three in the first inning despite surrendering a 2-out single. It would be the only hit the junior pitcher would give up on the night as Loe threw a complete-game 1-hitter while striking out nine Hornet batters.
With Loe setting the tempo in the field early, the Hounds’ offense got to work just as quickly. Senior Connor Drake, led of the first inning with his first-ever varsity career hit by pitch and then took second on a wild pitch. Freshmen Canon Creason advanced Drake to third on an infield single to deep short.Next up was Loe who helped his own cause with an RBI single, Adam Patton scored Creason on an RBI groundout followed by an RBI single from fellow junior Blake Katen for a 3-0 lead.
The score remained that way until the fourth inning when junior Spencer Scott reached second on a two-base error on a grounder to the pitcher. Maryville increase its lead to 4-0 when Scott scored from a second on a wild pitch and overthrow to third base.
In the fifth inning the Spoofhounds put the game away scoring five runs. Loe led off the inning with a walk followed by a double from Patton, who had an acrobatic catch on a foul ball in the top half of the frame. After a walk to Katen to load the bases, sophomore Don Allen executed a safety squeeze scoring Loe and pinch runner Peyton McCollum as the pitcher overthrew the Chillicothe catcher to extend the lead to 6-0. Following a Scott walk, Cooper Gastler hit a 2-run double to right center after he narrowly missed hitting a home run in the large ballpark earlier in the game. After a flyout, Creason ended the game with a 2-run walk-off single for the final margin of victory.
Loe said he and his teammates knew the game plan and executed it to near perfection.
“That was great,” Loe said. “We’ve had our ups and down this season, but I think all these guys are just giving themselves a chance to swing the bat and put the ball in play. A lot of younger guys stepped up and played really well and I’m proud of them for that.”
Earlier in the season, each time the Spoofhounds played Chilllicothe it was a struggle to put the game away so keeping up the pressure and earning a 10-run shutout five inning victory was what Plackemeier had hoped to see.
“That’s what we talked about on the way here,” he said. “We were going to jump on top of them keep our foot on the gas.”
Loe echoed his coach’s sentiment.
“Jumping out on any team helps,” he said. “We really wanted to put runs on the board. We did a good job of scoring runs and putting together good (at bats).”
The Spoofhounds will take on top-seeded Savannah for the district title at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph.