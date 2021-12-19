KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte Valley boys squared off against the Wellington-Napoleon Tigers on Saturday evening in the Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.
The inaugural Twelve Courts of Christmas event features schools from across the Midwest who are invited to participate in the holiday event.
The event being played in Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena) meant the atmosphere was a little different, given the size of the arena and the unfamiliar surroundings. Platte Valley junior Memphis Bliley was a little concerned about shooting.
“Warmups were a little rough,” Bliley said. “I didn’t make many in warmups. I wasn’t sure how it was going to translate to the game.”
If the first quarter was to be any indication, the game was not affected by the performance in warmups. Platte Valley set the tone early in the game opening the scoring with Bliley and Matt Jermain hitting back to back 3-pointers to open the scoring.
The Tigers answered back, but a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Jermain, added to another outside shot and layup from Bliley, closed the first quarter scoring at 16-7. Jermain and Bliley accounted for all scoring in the first quarter.
The second quarter would feature much of the same, as Bliley would hit three more 3-pointers. The defensive pressure of Platte Valley, along with the effort and fundamentals of rebounding from some of the smaller Platte Valley players Wyatt Tobin and Carter Luke, would extend the lead out even further.
As an example of the fundamentals on display, Tobin battled for a tough rebound, hit the outlet pass to Bliley, who found Carter Luke on a long pass for a layup. It was a zero-dribble fastbreak leading to two points and a 44-13 halftime lead.
Bliley opened the second half with the final of his six 3-pointers, and Jermain would hit two in the quarter to match his teammate with six threes of his own.
“When we have an open shot, we know we’re going to take it,” Jermain said. “That’s our game plan, and when we know that’s our game plan, we have no hesitation to shoot it.”
The offensive onslaught was credited not just to the outside sharpshooting of a couple of players.
“They played good defense, but we were getting open shots,” Bliley said. “Everyone was screening for everybody and we were getting open and everything was hitting tonight.”
The final quarter featured an 8-point run from sophomore Brandon McQueen who hit a layup and a pair of threes of his own, showing the potential of the Platte Valley team. Platte Valley ended the game allowing almost all active players to break into the scoresheet. The final score was 80-32
Bliley led all scorers with 26, followed by Jermain with 20.