MARYVILLE, Mo.— The monkey on Emporia State coach Garin Higgins’ back was washed off with some ice water on Thursday night in Bearcat Stadium as the 16-year head coach was doused with the Gatorade cooler after a 33-13 win over Northwest Missouri State.
It was Higgins’ first victory over the Bearcats in his career and the first for the program since 1994.
“I walked up to him after the game, hugged him and told him ‘congratulations, you beat us today,’” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “And he said, ‘I’ve been waiting for this for 20 years.’”
Emporia State and Higgins haven’t been without their share of success in that time, but have always run into great Bearcat teams which got the better of them. For Northwest, the hope is that they can take a page from the Hornets and move on from the loss and make a playoff push.
“That is the worst you are going to see us all year,” Northwest defensive end Jake Fisher said. “We are going to get better, keep building on what we got, see who we get back and just find out who we are the rest of the season.”
Thursday’s game started strong with the Bearcats moving right down the field to the Hornet 27-yard line, but a pick-six from Mike Hohensee gave Emporia State a 6-0 lead. Northwest immediately answered, making it look easy on a 12-play drive where Hohensee was perfect throwing the ball and Jay Harris punched in a 4-yard touchdown for a 7-6 lead.
The Bearcat defense forced a quick 3-and-out on Emporia State’s first possession and it appeared as though this game was set to be all-Bearcats.
“Game plan going in, we knew with how their defense was set up, we had confidence that we were going to be able to run the ball,” Northwest tight end Tyce Hoover said. “We have confidence that we are going to be able to run the ball every single game.”
Then the entire tenor of the game changed as Hohensee remained on the sideline with ice on his left knee and top receiver Kashan Griffin had his arm in a sling. Sophomore Chris Ruhnke took his first snap as a Bearcat.
“We had faith in Chris stepping up,” Hoover said. “Still have faith in Chris. Chris is a great ballplayer.”
The first play was a good one with a handoff to Harris for a 12-yard gain, but Ruhnke’s first pass was intercepted. The defense — also short-handed with All-American corner Cahleel Smith injured — held up again, forcing a turnover on downs.
Another 12-yard Harris run and a nice pass over the middle from Ruhnke had the Bearcats moving on the next drive, but another interception ended the march.
Emporia State star quarterback Braden Gleason finally got on track with a 40-yard pass and a 28-yard touchdown pass to retake the lead at 13-7.
“We got put in some bad positions and they capitalized,” Wright said.
Northwest’s best drive with Ruhnke under center came to end the first half after the Bearcat defense forced a turnover and a short field. Northwest marched to down to get second-and-goal from the 5-yard line.
The running game had been effective all night, but the Bearcats turned to the pass to try and punch it in. Two incompletions led to a 22-yard field goal attempt which was missed and sent the Bearcats into halftime down 13-7.
“We had several opportunities to close the score, to take the lead,” Wright said. “The field goal right before the half was huge. We’ve got to convert in those situations, particularly when you lose your starting quarterback and best receiver in the second series of the football game. We just did not do that.”
Northwest forced a quick punt from the Hornets, but the offense sputtered with two incompletions leading to a 3-and-out. Emporia State increased its lead with Gleason throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass.
“We did a decent job all day, but we didn’t get any sacks,” Fisher said. “That is as frustrating as it gets for us. That is two weeks in a row. We gotta find something that works and keep getting better.”
Another Ruhnke interception ended the next drive and Gleason was feeling it now. Another touchdown pass had the Hornets up 25-7 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
Harris busted off runs of 11 and 13 yards to get the Bearcat offense moving again.
The offense eventually got down to second-and-goal at the Hornet 1-yard line, but instead of run it with the 6-foot-2, 212-pound Harris, Northwest elected to throw and it was an incompletion on second down. On third down, it was a fumbled snap back to the 7-yard line. On fourth down, it was another incompletion and the game was essentially over at that point.
The Bearcat defense forced another 3-and-out, but another interception ended Ruhnke’s night and was immediately followed by a 30-yard touchdown run for a 33-7 lead.
“The turnovers are just the thing that we can’t have,” Wright said.
Freshman quarterback Henry Martin came in and capped a touchdown drive with a 6-yard run. His night also ended in an interception on the next drive and the Hornets ran out the clock.
Hohensee finished 8-for-9 for 59 yards and an interception. Ruhnke was 7-for-22 for 98 yards and four interceptions. Martin was 5-for-8 for 75 yards and an interception.
“Was it six or seven turnovers?” Wright said. “I don’t know how you win with that. You all have been around football for a long time — you are not going to turn the ball over that many times and win.”
The two-headed running monster of Harris and Tank Young was dynamic with Harris carrying it 23 times for 120 yards and a 5.2 rushing average while Young had five carries for 41 yards and an 8.2 average. The running backs only got 28 carries in a game where Northwest threw the ball 39 times.
“We moved the ball up and down the field all day long,” Wright said. “It was just converting in those crucial situations and a couple of those turnovers really flipping the field.”
Northwest will be back on the road next Saturday as they take on Fort Hays State. After the trip to Hays, Northwest will host Lincoln. They have 23 days before facing Central Missouri on September 30.
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us,” Wright said. “We’ve been in the upper-echelon of the MIAA for a long time. We better pick ourselves up. We got punched. Now what I want to know is how are these guys going to respond to having a setback like this.”