23-09-14 NWFB Rich2.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest coach Rich Wright sits on the field near the sideline in the fourth quarter on Thursday night in Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo.— The monkey on Emporia State coach Garin Higgins’ back was washed off with some ice water on Thursday night in Bearcat Stadium as the 16-year head coach was doused with the Gatorade cooler after a 33-13 win over Northwest Missouri State.

It was Higgins’ first victory over the Bearcats in his career and the first for the program since 1994.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags