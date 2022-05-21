ODESSA, Mo. — In stark contrast to the blistering conditions of the district meet, Maryville track and field battled through cold winds at the MSHSAA Class 3 Sectional 4 Championships on Saturday in Odessa. The Spoofhounds managed enough points to finish third in the team standings with a total of 63 points.
In terms of scoring, this meet was led by the same two matriarchs that have been leading all season. Senior Brooklynn Holtman tallied 30 points across four events while sophomore Ella Schulte contributed 13.5 points toward the team total over three disciplines.
“Yeah, girls third? That’s phenomenal,” coach Rodney Bade said. “It’s kind of fun to keep score at sectionals. There’s no plaque or anything, but it’s nice to be able to kind of put that little feather in your cap, I suppose.”
Holtman qualified for the Class 3 State Championships in three of her four events. A fifth-place finish in the long jump (15 feet, 6.5 inches) turned her into a pure sprinter if she were to qualify for state, and she did.
At state, the senior Spoofhound will attempt the sprint triple after a runner-up performance in both the 100-meter dash (12.52) and 200 (25.73) and a victory in the 400 with a time of 59.60. In 2021, Holtman competed in the same events, eventually becoming state champion in the 400 and 200.
“I’m glad I’m finally back where I need to be,” Holtman said. “I think a lot of it was the competition. I saw the times were a lot faster heading into this meet, so I just told myself I have to go faster.”
“A lot of her magic came at the end of the year last year at the state meet,” Bade said. “The fact that she’s getting closer, that has to give her a lot of confidence. With her, it’s about keeping her happy and healthy and not trying to do too much. You also have to really help her have some confidence in herself, and that doesn't necessarily come naturally to her.”
Much like Holtman, Schulte is finding her rhythm but in the hurdles instead of sprints. At the sectional meet in 2021, she found herself on the outside looking in after finishing sixth, missing state as a freshman.
This season, Schulte punched her ticket with a second-place performance in the 100 hurdles (16.88). Additionally, she helped the girls 4x100 to state via a third-place finish in a time of 52.62. That sophomore squad of Payton McGinness, Schulte, Bryna Grow and Jillian Bagley will make its first state appearance.
“It’s pretty exciting to come out here and run the race pretty comfortably and relax,” Schulte said about her 100 hurdle race. “I’ve been working really hard, so to be able to perform my three-step feels pretty good.”
Schulte also competed in the 300 hurdles but failed to qualify after finishing fifth in a time of 50.68. However, she’s still excited to compete at state.
The third Spoofhound will make her first appearance at state. Freshman Ellie Willnerd punched her ticket to state with a third-place toss of 100-4 in the discus. Her previous personal best of 97-3.75 had Willnerd seeded seventh in the competition.
Bade said he wants the girls to focus more on competing and less on what place they get at state. All he can do is encourage them up until that point. Maryville will be represented by Holtman, Schulte, Willnerd and the girls 4x100 at the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships May 27-28 in Jefferson City.