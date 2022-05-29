JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Spoofhound senior Brooklynn Holtman added three state medals on Saturday to the three she earned last season at the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships.
Maryville sprints coach Jamie James said after Holtman’s performance that you just don’t see athletes like Holtman come around all the time.
“I think that seeing her success breeds success in others,” James said. “… This is my eighth year here and this is the most girls that in my eight years have made it to state. Look at Ella Schulte. The impact of Brooklynn’s leadership and the camaraderie that Brooklynn has with those girls — she is just a quality person who is able to get along with others.”
Her six career medals — despite not having a sophomore season — and last year’s two state championships make Holtman the second-most decorated Maryville track athlete of all-time behind just Nebraska Cornhusker Jordan Stiens who won 11 medals and two state championships during her Maryville career from 2007-2010.
“Brooklynn was a very, very good leader this year,” Maryville head coach Rodney Bade said. “She was so positive with the younger girls. That may be even more of her legacy than her PR's.”
This weekend provided Holtman with new challenges as the reshuffling of MSHSAA’s classes made for faster times across the board. One of those events was the 400-meter dash, where Holtman was defending her state title.
“This year was a lot more difficult than last year,” Holtman said. “I was honestly not sure what to expect, but it is exactly what I wanted. It worked out perfect.”
Sydney Burdine transferred from Class 4 Trinity Catholic to Westminster Christian Academy this season. Burdine ended up winning the Class 3 championship while Holtman was able to shave over a second off her season-best with a 58.14 to finish second.
“My mentality was, ‘the girl in front of you — figure out who wants it more,’” Holtman said.
Holtman added a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash and a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter dash to cap off her Spoofhound career.
“It makes me kinda tear up,” Holtman said. “I’ve always been a Spoofhound, obviously I always will be a Spoofhound. Just to see all the work that I’ve put in as a Spoofhound come through like this and that I can represent Maryville as I do. It is everything that little Brooklynn would’ve wanted.”
The Central Missouri signee stated before the season that she hoped to help lead her younger teammates to set the girls’ team up for success after she graduated. This weekend, four sophomores and a freshman joined Holtman in competing at state.
“Knowing that I’m leaving (the team) with so many elite younger people, it is reassuring,” Holtman said. “It is comforting.”
The standout of that group was sophomore Ella Schulte, who came into the weekend with the 10th-best time in Class 3 for the 100-meter hurdles. Schulte destroyed her previous best time and ran a 15.91 to take home a fifth-place medal.
“She just had a lot of growth this year,” Bade said.
The top three places in the 100-meter hurdles were from seniors, so the future appears bright for Schulte who made her first trip to state this weekend.
“It wasn’t even close to a goal (coming into the season),” Schulte said of a state medal. “It was pretty amazing to just be here and compete. My main goal was just to run it.”
Schulte joined forces with three classmates — Payton McGinness, Bryna Grow and Jillian Bagley — in the 4x100-meter relay, which took 13th on Friday.
“I’m so happy for all the girls that got to come here,” Schulte said.
The final Maryville girl to compete was freshman Ellie Willnerd, who took 10th in the discus with a 94-foot throw. She was the highest finishing freshman in Class 3 and second among underclassmen.
The Spoofhound boys also have a bright future with junior Jesus Flores, junior Keaton Stone and sophomore Connor Blackford each earning two state medals.
Flores was able to earn both of his on Saturday as his day began with a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash. He ran it in with a 50-flat.
Following the race, state champion Dyimond Walker of Hogan Prep, runner-up Jacoby Johnson of Richmond and Flores all hugged each other. The three competitors are all from the same district and have seen a lot of each other the last few weeks.
“Me, Dyimond and Jacoby have been running against each other for the past five or six meets,” Flores said. “It has been going on and off between me and Jacoby. He did really good at sectionals and state. And Dyimond has just been being Dyimond — running the fastest.”
On Friday, Johnson’s voice could be heard throughout the stadium after he won his heat in qualifying and was shouting encouragement to Flores and Walker before their heat.
Flores finished his weekend in the high jump where he medaled for the second year in a row. The junior finished fifth.
“I didn’t really jump my PR, but I’ll take it,” Flores said.
Stone came back from what he considered a disappointment last season to earn state medals in the triple jump and long jump — eighth in both events.
“Nerves got the best of me last year and I tried not to let that happen this year,” Stone said. “… I’m already ready for next year — already thinking about things.”
Blackford added an eighth-place medal in the 1,600-meter run to his seventh with the 4x800-meter relay team from Friday.
“It feels amazing,” Blackford said after receiving his medal. “This is always a special moment and I hope I never take it for granted.”
Maryville junior Caden Stoecklein made his first state appearance in his first season out for track and field. The multi-sport standout finished 15th in the javelin.
“We had a really good state meet,” Bade said.