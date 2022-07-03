MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State quarterback Mike Hohensee spent much of his childhood learning the art of playing quarterback from his father. Now, the Hohensees are looking to spread some of those lessons in Maryville.
“My dad has basically created the quarterback that you see today,” the Bearcat quarterback said. “My whole life I’ve been basically training with him whether it is in actual sessions that I would help him with or one-on-one time.”
The elder Mike Hohensee has nearly 50 years of coaching experience and was a quarterback at the University of Minnesota, where he is a member of the Hall of Fame. He played professionally in the NFL, CFL, USFL and Arena League before a long coaching career in the Arena Football League which included a championship with the Chicago Rush in 2006.
Hohensee now provides individualized coaching for quarterbacks and pass catchers and his son has consistently helped him with the business.
“What we try to do is we try to give these kids some golden nuggets to leave with,” Coach Hohensee said. “They aren’t going to leave there knowing everything about football, but we are going to give them some things that if they do remember them, they are going to help their game. It is kinda like when I go to a coaching convention, there are 100 different meeting rooms and I may only walk into 30 of them and I may only take three nuggets from them, but it could change my career. We are hoping that is what is going to happen with these kids.”
Bearcat fans got to know the younger Mike Hohensee last season when he stepped in as the Bearcat starting quarterback with Braden Wright sidelined. Hohensee excelled despite playing through injuries for most of the season.
“He’s always been that guy who shows up ready to play,” Coach Hohensee said.
The Bearcat junior is excited to bring a camp to Maryville. The camp is not affiliated with Northwest Missouri State, but the Hohensees were able to host it at Bearcat Stadium on July 30.
“It is awesome to bring this aspect of my life here,” the younger Hohensee said. “When I was in high school and everything, I’ve been helping my dad with these camps. … I think it is going to be great having it out here.”
The training is more individualized skill development rather than full team reps.
“I think this is more of a chance to sharpen your skills if you are a quarterback or a wide receiver and really learn specific details and what it takes to be successful at whatever level they are at,” Northwest’s Hohensee said.
Prep Rędzone, a recruiting service, will also be in attendance and providing analysis.
“Having PrepRedzone there, it will help get (players) names out there and they will be able to be graded by them as well,” the Bearcat quarterback said. “Once they are done with this camp, they are going to like they got something out of that as well.”
The training session for grades 6-8 will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with grades 9-12 taking the field from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The registration fee is $60 if you pre-register and $70 as a walk up.
“There are not going to be a lot of bells and whistles,” Coach Hohensee said. “We are going to work hard out there. We are going to coach our tails off. These kids are going to get a lot of information and hopefully they can take some of that back to their teams.”
To register or learn more, email or text mike.hohensee9@yahoo.com or 630-201-9999. The Hohensees ask that you provide your name, grade, school, position and shirt size.
“One of the things I always ask them is how good do you want to be?” Coach Hohensee said. “‘Oh, I want to be the best on our team, I want to start.’ What I tell them is, if you ask Mike Hohensee how good he wants to be at something, especially quarterback, he'll probably say best ever. I want to be the best that ever played the game — not just at Northwest Missouri State, but period. He grew up with that sense of ‘I’m not going to put a roof over your head.’ I’m not going to say how good you are going to be. You are going to determine that by how hard you work and how you persevere through some of these tough times.”