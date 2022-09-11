22-09-15 NW FB Griffin.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State receiver Kashan Griffin lays out for a 41-yard reception from Mike Hohensee on Saturday in Jefferson City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rich Wright has talked all preseason about the youth of this season’s football team. On offense, that manifests in just three returning starters and growing pains.

If there was an opponent to have those growing pains it was the Lincoln Blue Tigers who were winless last season. The Bearcats (2-0) overcame four fumbles and four turnovers to earn a 58-20 road win in Jefferson City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags