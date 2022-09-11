JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rich Wright has talked all preseason about the youth of this season’s football team. On offense, that manifests in just three returning starters and growing pains.
If there was an opponent to have those growing pains it was the Lincoln Blue Tigers who were winless last season. The Bearcats (2-0) overcame four fumbles and four turnovers to earn a 58-20 road win in Jefferson City.
“Good football teams don’t turn the ball over as much as we did today,” Wright said.
The fumbles came from four different running backs with Kevin Dominique fumbling for the second-straight week, and Jadon Brady, Jamar Moya and Robert Rawie also losing the ball. Rawie’s fumble was recovered, but the other three all ended long drives.
“That’s little league stuff,” Wright said. “You know what I mean? Ball security. You don’t play running back if you can’t secure the football so we have to get that addressed and fixed, going into next week with Central.”
On a skill group without much experience, junior receiver Trevon Alexander is the the guy with some experience and in the midst of a 126-yard receiving day, Alexander understood what his running backs were going through.
“I told them that everyone makes mistakes, a fumble is a part of the game of football,” Alexander said. “I reminded them of last week when I dropped that touchdown — everyone saw that. The first people to me were all the running backs. They said, everyone makes mistakes. I was down in the dumps. I came back and made a play. They come back and make plays.
“We might have an off day. That happens, but the most important thing is what is on the scoreboard and we are going home. Watch the film and move on. That is what I told them.”
Early on, it was the defense that had a miscue as they checked into a coverage that Wright didn’t like and Lincoln’s Zamar Blake hit Aderias Ealy for a 64-yard touchdown on the game’s fourth play. Lincoln (0-2) missed the extra-point, but had a 6-0 lead.
“There is no excuse for that,” Wright said. “We should have been in a different check than what we were and we just got out-run. That’ll happen sometimes. The difference between those guys (the secondary) and my guys up front is when my guys make a mistake, no one notices. When those guys make a mistake, it is for a touchdown.”
The Bearcats immediately drove right back down the field as they had 670 yards of total offense and averaged nearly 10 yards per play. Alexander capped the first drive with a 35-yard touchdown reception from Mike Hohensee.
“You have not seen us at our highest potential yet, not even halfway,” Alexander said of the offense. “When we are all on the same page, I am really scared to see what happens if I am being honest. I’m really, really excited.”
The Bearcats forced a punt and Hohensee immediately went to Alexander again for 20 yards. The Bearcats got down to the Lincoln five before a fumbled exchange between Hohensee and Dominique gave the ball back to the Blue Tigers.
The defense was back to its old ways and when Blake tried to go deep again, sophomore Trevon Peak was there for the interception.
On the first play of the second quarter, Hohensee got his second touchdown pass of the day on a 8-yard swing pass to freshman running back Tank Young. The redshirt freshman finished with eight carries for 48 yards and was the one back of the top-5 on the depth chart not to fumble.
Senior quarterback Braden Wright saw his first action on the next series and needed just four plays to go 66 yards, which was capped by a 7-yard Brady touchdown run. Of that yardage, 57 came on a pair of deep passes to Alexander, who saw his yardage almost perfectly divided amongst the two quarterbacks.
“Honestly, I love them both,” Alexander said with a smile. “Half the time, I don’t even know who is in. I just look at the signal, go in and am like, ‘Who threw that ball?’ Each of them have their traits skill-wise, but honestly, I’ll take either one any day.”
Braden Wright punched in a rushing touchdown with 1:45 left in the half to push the lead to 27-6 and Cole Lammel added a field goal to make it 30-6 at halftime.
The Bearcats fumbled the ball away on their first two second-half possessions with Moya and Brady each turning it over.
A penalty-fueled drive for Lincoln resulted in a touchdown to trim the lead to 30-13.
The Bearcats immediately responded with another of their offensive leaders Keegan Sturdy catching a pass from Hohensee and sprinting 74 yards for a touchdown on the Bearcats next offensive snap. Sturdy had seven catches for 137 yards in the game.
“It is really, really, really important to us being the leaders of the group,” Alexander said of he and Sturdy’s roles in the offense. “There are a lot of young guys in this group that haven’t played at this level yet and they are starting to get baptized into it. … It is really huge that we have leaders like me and Keegan, when we need a play, to step up and make that play.”
The Bearcats added another touchdown with Rawie getting into the end zone. The junior from Liberty had eight carries for 95 yards in his first action of the season. His previous career-high was 55 yards.
The defense then got into the scoring with freshman Shane Fredrickson, making his first career start with Charles Gadie injured, intercepting a pass and taking it back 38 yards for his first career touchdown.
“Once I caught it, I just saw green grass in front of me and a couple of blockers,” Fredrickson said. “It was all she wrote from there. … First college touchdown — it was something I’ll remember forever.”
Northwest added another touchdown on the next drive as Brady got his second rushing score. The Savannah graduate had two rushing attempts and two touchdowns, but had the fumble on a reception.
Hohensee had the first 300-yard passing day of his career with 312 yards on 21-of-24 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Braden Wright was 3-of-7 for 69 yards with an interception, but ran for 61 yards and a touchdown.
“Both Braden and Mike played well today,” Rich Wright said.
Lincoln added a late touchdown for the final 58-20 score.
Northwest held the Blue Tigers to just 24 yards rushing on the day. The defense was led by Maryville graduate Elijah Green with six tackles including three tackles for loss.
The Bearcats are back home next Saturday as they welcome in former quarterback and current Central Missouri head coach Josh Lamberson for Family Weekend. The Mules are 0-2 this season, but have played competitive games with both Pittsburg State and Washburn.
“We are going to start facing tougher opponents obviously and that is going to help us play at a higher level,” Alexander said. “We should be playing at a high level no matter who we face, but (we can) learn from experiences like this. This ain’t going to work later in the season, so I think this is a good wake-up call for the offense as a whole.”