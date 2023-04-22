MARYVILLE, Mo. — “He’s the guy.”
Last year, the storyline in spring ball, fall ball, the season and everything in between was the quarterbacks for Northwest Missouri State and the timeshare that was going to happen between Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee.
This season, the message coming out of the Spring Game is different. Northwest coach Rich Wright referred to Hohensee as ‘the guy’ as the senior leads a young group of quarterbacks.
“He has done a great job of using his voice — which is something in the past, he would just play, but now he has really transformed himself into the leader on that offensive side of the ball,” Rich Wright said. “So it has been fun to watch him.”
Hohensee has been spectacular when he’s been healthy the past two seasons, throwing for 4,347 yards with 36 touchdowns and 18 interceptions while completing 71 percent of his passes in 23 games while sharing snaps. He’s run for 652 yards and 14 touchdowns the past three seasons and has been dynamic when he’s been healthy.
Health has been the key for the Saint Charles, Illinois, product as injuries have slowed him down each of the last two years. Even during the Spring Game last season, Hohensee was still feeling the effects of the previous year’s wear and tear. He was healthy this spring, however.
“It is great to be healthy again,” Hohensee said. “Whether it is running or throwing, it always hinders you when you have an injury — you can never get the timing down quite right. So being healthy this spring, it was great to get out there and go play freely.”
Hohensee put on a solid display of what could be in store for the Bearcat offense this year as a majority of his weapons returned alongside all five offensive line starters.
“We’ve been making a lot of strides this spring,” Hohensee said. “It is great because we got a lot of experience under our belt from last year. Coming into this spring, we really just focused on building from there and I think we were able to plug different guys in different spots to be successful.”
With the first-team offense on the field, the Bearcats had three scoring drives with two field goals and the final drive of the day for the starters being capped with a Hohensee to Trevon Alexander touchdown strike.
Jadon Brady and Jay Harris each had explosive runs with the first team and Keegan Sturdy had a pair of long receptions.
“It is basically just getting on the same page, so once we get out on the field, we are playing fast, playing smart and making plays,” Hohensee said.
The depth behind Hohensee was a question entering the spring, but Wright has been happy with what he has seen from redshirt freshman Henry Martin and sophomores Chris Ruhnke and Jadyn Nirschl in practice.
“I’ve been impressed,” Rich Wright said. “We weren’t sure what direction we were going to have to pivot in terms of the quarterback room, just because there is not another guy on the roster that has any game experience. But the three guys that we have in the room, we’ve been really impressed with. We feel like we are good at that position.”
Martin got the second series of the day for the Spring Game while Hohensee played the odd series with Ruhnke coming in for the fourth. After the fifth series, it was a mixture of all three younger quarterbacks.
“We have a young QB room right now and it has been great to really work with those guys and really see their growth as well,” Hohensee said. “We all put our heads together whether it's in the film room, on the field or on the sideline — talking about what I see, talking about what I see and just trying to improve every day.”
Hohensee says he’s taken pride in being the leader in the quarterback room and helping the young guys.
“I think it made spring more fun to be honest,” Hohensee said. “A lot of guys are coming up to me asking me questions. While I’m out there, coaching, just teaching the little things. It is good to see guys grow. It is fun to see the younger guys coming out and making plays as well.”
Now the Bearcats turn their focus back to the offseason and the weight room, but August 31’s opener at Missouri Southern will be here before too long and Hohensee says Northwest will be ready.
“We are going to be in the weight room with Joe Q (Quinlin),” Hohensee said. “You know he’ll get us right, the way he does every year. Other than that, just working with the skill guys for me personally — continuing to get even more on the same page, a lot of routes on air, a lot of timing, a lot of talking through different scenarios and how to run different routes based on coverages and things like that. It is just all learning and all fast up until fall camp starts.”