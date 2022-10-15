MARYVILLE, Mo.. — The Golden Gophers were riddled with injuries when Mike Hohensee led his Minnesota squad against Ohio State on Nov. 8, 1981. The father of the Northwest Missouri State quarterback by the same name turned in his best performance of his college career with 444 yards and five touchdowns to give the Gophers one of just two wins in the last 50 years over the Buckeyes. It was a 35-31 victory.
Hohensee talked with his son about that game as Mikey Hohensee made his first start in three weeks against Washburn on Saturday and was without his two starting receivers, starting tight end and starting center.
“(Mike Sr.) looked at me and he said, just so you know, my best game of my career was against Ohio State and we had a bunch of starters out,” Northwest coach Rich Wright recalled a conversation with the Hohensee family from Friday. “And he goes, I told Mike the same thing. When I walked up here, I happened to see him on the field and I said you are kinda prophetic aren’t you? And he just laughed.”
The elder Hohensee still has bragging rights over his son with total yards and touchdowns, but the Bearcats’ Hohensee was nearly as sharp as his pops in a 32-30 win over the Ichabods at Bearcat Stadium. With his dad in the stands, Hohensee was 24-for-31 for a career-high 366 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
“We knew we had some people out going into this game, but we had full confidence in whoever was going to step up,” Hohensee said. “Obviously, they stepped up and did a great job. We had multiple people out on offense, but as you saw, we had people making plays.”
In 1981, the Gophers’ Hohensee had Chester Cooper as his go-to target, who finished with 182 yards. On Saturday, Cooper’s role was played by junior Kashan Griffin with 163 yards on seven grabs with two touchdowns.
While the offense shined on Saturday, the first points of the game came on a play from the defense after a Hohensee punt pinned the Ichabods at the 5-yard line and Sam Phillips tackled Washburn running back Hunter Browning for a loss of two before sacking Kellen Simoncic for a safety.
“We came out and we were just going to keep swinging,” Phillips said. “We were going to swing until we had nothing left.”
Hohensee got going on the next drive and put the Bearcats up 9-0 after an 18-yard touchdown strike to Keegan Sturdy, who made a defender miss on his way to the end zone.
Washburn answered with a field goal, but Hohensee was just heating up and introducing Bearcat Nation to the skills of Griffin. Griffin has been limited early in the season with injuries that he is still dealing with, but he looked healthy on Saturday.
Hohensee delivered Griffin the ball on a tunnel screen for a 65-yard touchdown, but the play was called back on holding. One play later, Hohensee went back to the speedster, this time deep down the middle of the field for a 53-yard touchdown and a 16-3 lead.
“That kid, he is still not right,” Wright said. “I can’t wait for him to get fully healthy because I can’t wait to see what he can really do.”
Hohensee was hit by three Ichabod defenders as he threw the ball, but popped right back up and his head coach took a sigh of relief. The Bearcats’ second quarterback Braden Wright was in street clothes for the game after playing through injuries the last three weeks.
“He was dealing today,” Rich Wright said. “I don’t know if you all saw the shot that he took when he threw the deep ball to KG, but he jumped in the air to throw that ball and he left himself out there and got hit pretty good. That kid is just a winner. He wants to win.
“… I came up to him and I go, ‘Are you alright?’ And he goes, ‘Coach, I’m dealing.’ I just left that alone and said, ‘Alright Mike, go be Mike.’”
The team’s traded punts and Washburn was able to get its first touchdown with a 30-yard pass from Simoncic to Peter Afful with 32 seconds left in the half.
Freshman Andrew Bradley returned the kickoff to the 37-yard line where Northwest initially lined up for a kneel down, but Rich Wright called timeout and recommended a play to offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy.
“I understood that we didn’t want to do anything to give anything up, but he had hit that same screen early in the game for a touchdown that got called back for holding,” Wright said. “… I just looked at Todd and I said, that screen was a good play, it is a safe play — if you don’t like it, throw it in the ground — and we popped it again.”
The screen to Griffin worked for 25 yards, then Hohensee found running back Jamar Moya for 19 yards and again for 19 more and a touchdown as time expired in the first half. Cole Lammel’s extra point put Northwest up 23-10 at halftime.
The third quarter ended with no team scoring, but set the table for a wild fourth quarter. Simoncic threw his second touchdown of the game with 11:52 left to cut the Bearcat lead to 23-17.
Three running plays and a 3-and-out quickly got the ball back to the Ichabods. Now Simoncic was red hot and he found Afful again for a 28-yard touchdown and a 24-23 lead with 7:15 left.
The Bearcats drove back down the field and on a third-and-10, Hohensee found his go-to guy and hit Griffin for a 13-yard touchdown with 1:55 left to go in front 29-24 after a failed 2-point try.
“If you give Todd Sturdy some toys to play with in the toy box, he can do some really great stuff,” Wright said.
Simoncic had the answer and with 24 seconds left, dove into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from the 10-yard line. Washburn also missed its 2-point try and the Ichabods led 30-29.
The Bearcats put Griffin back for the kick return and Saturday’s star found a seam and returned it to the 38.
“KG goes back because he wants to return the kick,” Wright said. “It goes into the end zone and he says the heck with it and takes it. So we get the ball at the 38-yard line.”
With 18 seconds to work with, Hohensee got the ball to Moya over the middle for 20 yards and timeout with 12 seconds left. With the ball at the 42, that would be a 59-yard yard field goal attempt, so the Bearcats needed more yardage and found it with Griffin over the middle for 23 yards and another timeout.
“We knew we didn’t have a lot of time, but we knew we had two timeouts,” Hohensee said. “We knew what coverage they were going to be in just from film study and Coach Sturdy called great plays.”
That set things up for Lammel, the sophomore from Omaha. Last season, Lammel was a lightning rod for criticism from Bearcat fans as he was 4-of-9 of field goals and 37-of-46 on extra points. This season, Lammel hasn’t missed a field goal.
“I think I just really wanted that redemption,” Lammel said. “Last year, there wasn’t a lot of trust. That was fair, I didn’t give them any opportunity to trust me. I’m just glad I can come back in and have that trust with them — especially coaches and especially the guys.”
Lammel made it 9-for-9 this season with the 36-yard game-winner with two seconds left.
“How do you not feel great for Cole Lammel?” Wright said. “I mean, a year ago, I heard so much noise outside our complex about a freshman kicker. … To come out in that situation and drill that field goal was huge.”
In addition to the big offensive days for Hohensee and Griffin, Moya had eight catches for 116 yards and Ra’Shoud Shelton added five grabs for 64 yards.
“With two losses, our backs were against the wall and we had to go down swinging for sure,” Hohensee said.
Defensively, Phillips had six tackles — four for loss — and the sack for a safety. Senior Elijah Green added 2.5 sacks while Jake Fisher had 1.5 and Zach Howard and Kobe Claybourne each had one.
Wright referred to Saturday as Week 1 of the playoffs as Northwest looks to find its way into the postseason with two losses. Week 2 of the playoff push is also Homecoming next week as the Bearcats welcome Northeastern State to Bearcat Stadium for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
“It feels really good, I’m not gonna lie,” Wright said. “To play in the type of football game we did last week and not come out of it with a win, then to find a way is really going to help springboard us down the stretch run.”