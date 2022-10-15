22-10-20 NWFB Mikey5.jpg
Mike Hohensee, center, celebrates a touchdown pass to Jamar Moya (5) to end the first half on Saturday in Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo.. — The Golden Gophers were riddled with injuries when Mike Hohensee led his Minnesota squad against Ohio State on Nov. 8, 1981. The father of the Northwest Missouri State quarterback by the same name turned in his best performance of his college career with 444 yards and five touchdowns to give the Gophers one of just two wins in the last 50 years over the Buckeyes. It was a 35-31 victory.

Hohensee talked with his son about that game as Mikey Hohensee made his first start in three weeks against Washburn on Saturday and was without his two starting receivers, starting tight end and starting center.

