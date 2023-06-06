23-06-07 Golf Colin.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville's Colin Hoffmann hits his tee shot on 18 in the Mozingo Lake Invitational in Maryville on Tuesday. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville 11-year old Colin Hoffmann has been on a hot streak the last two weeks with a pair of wins. Hoffmann won the 11-old division at the Vallarta Open in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and the 12-13 year old division at the Optimist International Western Missouri District to earn a spot in July’s championship in Miami, Florida.

“Colin — I love to watch him play,” Spoofhound coach Brenda Ricks said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags