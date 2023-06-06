MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville 11-year old Colin Hoffmann has been on a hot streak the last two weeks with a pair of wins. Hoffmann won the 11-old division at the Vallarta Open in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and the 12-13 year old division at the Optimist International Western Missouri District to earn a spot in July’s championship in Miami, Florida.
“Colin — I love to watch him play,” Spoofhound coach Brenda Ricks said.
He continued his strong play on Monday and Tuesday by defending his home course in the season-opening tournament for the Missouri Golf Association Junior Tour.
“It is my hometown, so it just feels good to play here and win here,” Hoffmann said. “And not have to drive as much too.”
Hoffmann won the boys 12-13 age division at the Mozingo Lake Invitational with a 2-day score of 161. He began the tournament with an 82 on Monday, sitting one stroke behind Chillicothe’s A.J. Warren after day one of the tournament.
On day two, Hoffmann improved his score with a 79 and ended up winning the tournament by eight strokes over Warren.
“It feels really good,” Hoffmann said. “My putting is a little off, but my ball-striking and everything else is really good and I feel like I can perform well.”
Nine-year old Hudson Horn took third in the 12-13 age group as he played up in order to play a full 18 holes each day. Horn shot a 92 on Monday and a 93 on Tuesday.
“It was fun with Colin, AJ and Hudson Marcolla playing with them because I’ve never played 18 in a real tournament,” Horn said.
Horn is the son of Adam and Sara Horn and lives in Kansas City. His grandparents are Rick and Susan Horn of Maryville. Adam Horn played football for Northwest Missouri State from 1995-1999.
“I played here last year, but I played the Watson 9,” Horn said. “My driver has been on-and-off. My scrambling was good.”
Hoffmann and Horn played with Chillicothe’s Hudson Marcolla and Warren.
“We were having fun — just having fun,” Hoffmann said. “It was just really fun out there with them cause I know Hudson (Horn) and then AJ, I play a lot of tournaments with. We all play the U.S. Kids Kansas City Tour.”
In the older divisions, Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert took third in the girls 16-18 age division with a 2-day score of 177.
Osage’s Hanna Maschhoff took first in the division while Jackson’s Alana Gilbert was second. Maschhoff was third in Class 2 last season while Auffert was fifth. Gilbert was 18th in Class 4.
“I talked to Cailyn when she was teeing off on one of the holes,” Ricks explained. “The first time I saw her, she looked at me and said, ‘Those girls are good.’ She played with some really good golfers and that is what is cool about this. They get to see some really good golfers because there are some really good golfers who come to this.
“When I mentioned that to Colin, Colin says, ‘I like to play with better golfers.’ And actually Cailyn said the same thing. They like playing with better golfers because you play up to it and you see how it’s done.”
Maryville’s Lauren Jaster was sixth in the division and Casey Phillips was ninth. Maryville’s Alayna Pargas was the only competitor in the girls 14-15 age group — earning the first-place medal.
For the boys, Maryville’s Jacob Scott tied for third with a 2-day score of 163. Scott tied with Rolla’s Easton Brown while Eldon’s Teagen Hull was the division champion and Chillicothe’s Jackson Trout took second.
“I think we represented Maryville very well,” Ricks said.
Kaleb Groomer took ninth while Dylan Groomer was 10th and Ethan Scott was 12th.
“You’ve got some good golfers out there and you’ve got them from all over,” Ricks said. “I talked to one girl from Cape Girardeau, over a 7-hour drive. … The kids struggled with the greens. They are good greens, but tough greens. But the parents were just amazed at how nice the course is, because we do have a nice course and an awesome course.”
The Northwest Missouri Junior Tour continues next Monday in Cameron. The tour began last week at St. Joseph’s Moila Country Club where Jacob Scott, Auffert and Pargas won their divisions.