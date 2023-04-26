For the first time since 2012, the MIAA women’s golf champion resides in Maryville.
With a 3-round score of 224 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Joplin, Northwest Missouri State sophomore Paige Hoffman won the MIAA Championship by one stroke over Central Missouri’s Nicole Rallo.
Hoffman shot a 73 on Monday, 74 on Tuesday and 77 on Wednesday.
Northwest finished eighth as a team. Lauren Wood finished tied for 35th while Elly Speece was tied for 42nd, Kylie Carey was 44th and Kayla Moline was 47th.
Central Missouri edged out Rogers State by three strokes for the team championship.
Northwest now prepares for the NCAA Central Regional Tournament May 8-10 at the Grand Falls Resort and Golf Course in Larchwood, Iowa.