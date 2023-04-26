23-04-27 Hoffman.jpg
Buy Now

The MIAA top-5 finishers accept their hardware on Wednesday in Joplin. From left, Rogers State Marelda Ayal, Northeastern State’s Nina Lee, Fort Hays State’s Morgan Brasser, Central Missouri’s Nicole Rallo and Northwest’s Paige Hoffman.

 BEARCAT ATHLETICS

For the first time since 2012, the MIAA women’s golf champion resides in Maryville.

With a 3-round score of 224 at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Joplin, Northwest Missouri State sophomore Paige Hoffman won the MIAA Championship by one stroke over Central Missouri’s Nicole Rallo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags