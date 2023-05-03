Hoffman.jpeg
Northwest sophomore Paige Hoffman won the MIAA Tournament last week in Joplin.

 SUBMITTED BY THE MIAA

The MIAA Women’s Golf Championship is an individual honor. The 2023 championship went to the best golfer over a 3-day span last week at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Joplin.

That golfer was Northwest Missouri State sophomore Paige Hoffman, but to hear Hoffman tell it, her championship was anything but an individual accomplishment.

