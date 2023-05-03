The MIAA Women’s Golf Championship is an individual honor. The 2023 championship went to the best golfer over a 3-day span last week at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Joplin.
That golfer was Northwest Missouri State sophomore Paige Hoffman, but to hear Hoffman tell it, her championship was anything but an individual accomplishment.
“It is unbelievable, honestly to me,” Hoffman said. “I’ve been kinda living in shock all week about it. I’m obviously super proud to hold that title. ... The words that sum it up for me are unbelievable and grateful.
Hoffman is quick to credit everyone around her with the victory. That begins with her dad who would offer to take her to the course from a young age. He also instilled a golfer’s mindset in her — as Hoffman recounted to Matt Tritten on the Bearcat Rewind Podcast — telling her that she can golf as many holes as she could walk.
When she was little, that meant just a couple holes a day, but as she got older that number grew and grew — as did her love for the sport.
While at Valley High School in Des Moines, Hoffman was the Iowa Class 4A state champion. She was twice the Iowa Golf Association’s Junior Girls’ Player of the Year and a 7-time IAPGA Player of the Year.
That success earned Hoffman a Division-I opportunity at the University of South Dakota, but after a season, Hoffman realized that Division-I golf wasn’t for her and she began looking to transfer to a Division-II program. That’s when the next person Hoffman had to thank for her journey came into play.
“I kinda decided that Division-I golf was not what I was looking for,” Hoffman said. “It was a little too intense. There were a lot of 36-hole days that were kinda sucking my enjoyment out of the game. At that point, I decided that I want to go Division-II.”
Bearcat sophomore Kylie Carey had played with Hoffman growing up and told her friend about her program at Northwest Missouri State, and Hoffman liked what she heard.
“The atmosphere she described seemed like something I wanted to be a part of,” Hoffman said. “... Kylie is who got me here with her endorsement of the program. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
She joined the Bearcat program led by Andy Peterson along with graduate assistant Lathan Croy and discovered that passion for the game of golf.
Hoffman had an incredible year for the Bearcats with nine top-10 finishes in her first 10 tournaments of the season. She became just the third different Bearcat golfer to be named to the MIAA’s first team and the first in nine years.
“This first year exceeded all expectations that I could have had going into the year,” Hoffman said. “... As a team, this group is so tight-knit. The friendships and relationships I’ve been able to build have meant more to me than any of the golf. It is the most supportive group of girls ever.”
While Hoffman had a very successful season, she was still entering the MIAA Tournament looking for her first tournament victory as a collegiate.
Her first-round 73 had her leading the tournament and she saw that on the leaderboard. She then made the decision that she was not going to look at the leaderboard again until it was over. That meant that she didn’t know that after two rounds she led by three strokes.
“I did not know where I sat on the leaderboard,” Hoffman explained. “I thought I was probably leading it, but I didn’t look after the second day. So I did not know that I had a three stroke lead and I’m glad I didn’t cause that would have really freaked me out.”
Hoffman had an early tee-time on Day 3 and shot a 77. Without knowing that she had a 3-stroke lead and without knowing what the other players were doing, Hoffman assumed she no longer led the tournament, but as her teammates greeted her, she quickly learned the situation and learned that it would come down to how Central Missouri freshman Nicole Rallo finished her round. Peterson informed her that she’d need to be ready for a playoff, but with an hour-and-half wait, Hoffman just had to try and relax.
“I was a little confused when I came off of the course and all my teammates were giving me hugs and saying ‘good job’ or ‘I hope that’s good enough,’” Hoffman said.
That is where teammate Lauren Wood and Croy stepped up again — talking to Hoffman while she played the waiting game. As time went she went out to the range and putting green to prepare for a potential playoff.
“I was really nervous,” Hoffman admitted. “Our GA Lathan stayed with me and one of my teammates Lauren Wood did too. So we just kinda sat there and chatted about the day.”
Rallo had a birdie putt on 18 which would have forced the playoff, but missed. Fittingly, it was Hoffman’s father who gave her that news.
“My dad and Lathan were on the range with me and watching,” Hoffman said. “... When she was coming down 18, I went down to putt cause I still didn’t know where she was at and she missed a long putt for birdie. I looked at my dad and he gave me a thumbs up so at that point I knew.”
That thumbs up cemented Hoffman’s spot in next week’s Central Regional Tournament in Larchwood, Iowa, where Hoffman will attempt to earn the right to play more golf and make the national tournament.
“The best part of winning conference was seeing my teammates and how excited they were for me,” Hoffman said. “When I found out that I won, three of them came down and they were all crying. Just seeing how happy and proud of me they were, means the world to me. This group has really given the joy of the game back to me.”