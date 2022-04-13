MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville was simply unable to solve Savannah ace Ty Hilsabeck. The Savannah senior is committed to Northwest Missouri State, but got the better of his future home-town team on Tuesday with a 13-3 win over the Spoofhounds.
“He just attacks the zone,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “He’s relentless.”
Hilsbeck threw 6 2/3 innings of 4-hit baseball and allowed two earned runs with seven strikeouts.
“His fastball was working good,” Maryville senior Connor Drake said. “We were a little late and he was just hitting spots. When we hit it, we just hit it right at them. That’s part of baseball.”
The pitching matchup at the Hound Pound featured two of the MIAA’s best with Hilsabeck facing his friend and summer teammate Cooper Loe.
“I’ve played with him since fifth or sixth grade so we have a lot of chemistry together and just kinda knowing what’s coming,” Loe said. “He brings good (velocity) and he changes up his off-speed pretty well.”
The two pitchers struggled out of the gate with Savannah’s Ashton Kincaid hitting a 2-run single in the top of the first inning and Maryville’s Blake Katen answering with an RBI single with two outs.
With the score 2-1, both pitchers locked in and combined to retire the next 12 batters in order and had 1-2-3 frames in the second and third.
Kincaid got his team going again with a lead-off single in the fourth inning. Aiden Leonard had the sharpest hit ball of the inning with an RBI double highlighting a 3-run inning.
“They were just finding some holes,” Loe said. “We had the wind howling in and balls we just dropping.”
Savannah kept the pressure on with four runs in the fifth for a 9-1 lead and Kincaid homered in the sixth inning for a 10-1 lead.
Loe led Maryville’s offense with two hits, a run and an RBI. Connor Drake, Canon Creason and Blake Katen had the other hits.
“We learned a lot,” Plackemeier said. “Make the routine plays and we’ll be fine.”
For Savannah, Kincaid was 4-for-4 and Ethan Dennis and Leonard each had three hits.
The Spoofhounds will go into the Pony Express Tournament next week in St. Joseph. Maryville opens at Bartlett Park at 6:30 p.m., on Monday against Chillicothe. The second round is Tuesday and the potential third game would be Thursday.
“We just got to swing the bats,” Loe said. “You aren’t going to hit it if you don’t swing it.”
Maryville 13, Cameron 1
Maryville picked up a road MEC victory on Thursday with a 13-1 win at Cameron.
Maryville 10, Lathrop 9; 14 innings
The Spoofhounds won a marathon game on Monday with a 10-9 14-inning win at Lathrop.