MARYVILLE, Mo. — Less than a month ago, the Spoofhounds played in Savannah with massive Midland Empire Conference ramifications on the line.
Maryville beat Savannah for the 12th-straight time in the Highway-71 Showdown and continued the streak of every one of those games being decided by double figures with a 39-28 victory. Savannah did bounce back the next week to beat St. Pius X though so it became a Highway-71 share of the MEC championship.
“Obviously Savannah is having a great season,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “When we played them in Week 8, it was a high-intensity game. … They are familiar with us and we are familiar with them.”
Now the teams meet again with a Class 3, District 8 championship and a spot in the state quarterfinals on the line. Maryville entered the playoffs ranked fifth in Class 3 and Savannah was seventh. Each team moved up one spot in the remaining teams with No. 6 Lutheran North beating No. 4 Lutheran (St. Charles) last week.
“This is for a district plaque and district championship and it is a big game,” Webb said. “When you play your rival for a big game, it is going to be a lot of fun.”
Savannah rolled to a 42-7 home win over Chillicothe last Friday night at home behind a huge day from star running back Cade Chappell with 23 carries for 252 yards and four touchdowns.
“Cade Chappell is a boss, man,” Webb said. “He is a freight train coming downhill and he is a great running back. What they’ve done offensively putting points up is extremely impressive. They are a very difficult group to defend.”
Senior Alex Hopper had the other two touchdowns with a 19-yard touchdown reception and 65 yards rushing with a touchdown.
The Spoofhound defensive line has grown throughout the season as a relatively inexperienced group entered the season around senior Kort Watkins. Webb was happy with the performance of sophomore defensive ends Lucas Vierthaler and Major Scarborough in the 38-21 victory against St. Pius X last week.
“For those guys to play the way they have and improve throughout the season really pays dividends and is a credit to their work ethic,” Webb said. “They are coached by the head coach so they don’t get away with anything. I have high expectations of them and we work hard every day.”
The Spoofhound offensive line also excelled against the Warriors, clearing the way for big rushing days by both Caden Stoecklein and Cooper Loe.
Maryville junior quarterback Derek Quinlin had one of his strongest games of the season against Savannah a month ago — throwing for 271 yards on 16-of-21 passes, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“No turnovers, that’s what helps you win football games,” Webb said.
The game will kickoff on Friday at 7 p.m., at the Hound Pound.
“The record speaks for itself,” Webb said of playing at home. “And I don’t know what it is, if it’s comfort, the elements — northwest Missouri, it is going to be cold Friday — it is just a happy feeling. I don’t know what the answer is, but I know we are happy to be here.
“We are going to need every bit of Hound Pound magic to beat Savannah. They will travel well. It will be a packed house. It is Title Town playoff weather so we need everybody there.”