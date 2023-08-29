23-08-31 WC Golf Hightshoe4.jpg
Worth County junior Bridgette Hightshoe hits a tee shot on Monday at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers wasted little time diving into their season with a 18-hole tournament on Monday at Maryville’s Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Against a field of teams almost all larger schools, the Tigers held their own — finishing eighth out of 13 schools.

“My concern was always that they were going to be discouraged, but they held their own and did well,” Worth County coach Janice Borey said. “I told them, it isn’t the size of school necessarily, it is the amount of work each golfer puts in. We have just as much potential as any other golfers.”

