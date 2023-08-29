MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers wasted little time diving into their season with a 18-hole tournament on Monday at Maryville’s Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Against a field of teams almost all larger schools, the Tigers held their own — finishing eighth out of 13 schools.
“My concern was always that they were going to be discouraged, but they held their own and did well,” Worth County coach Janice Borey said. “I told them, it isn’t the size of school necessarily, it is the amount of work each golfer puts in. We have just as much potential as any other golfers.”
The team’s two returning state qualifiers led the way as Maryville formatted the tournament as a best-ball tournament to allow teammates to play with each other. That meant juniors Bridgette Hightshoe and Eva Engel got to play together.
“It was really fun,” Hightshoe said of the format. “Eva always keeps me pretty up about everything, keeps me laughing. She is pretty funny.”
Hightshoe ended up as the highest finishing finishing Tiger — taking 13th in the 61-golf field. She shot a 107 and is excited to keep seeing her score go down throughout the season.
“It was hot,” Hightshoe said. “It was really hard, but I worked at it and ended up doing pretty good. … My mid shots with my 3-wood or hybrid, those were going really good today. Also my pitching wedge was going good.”
Marissa Schmitz had the next best round for Worth County with a 123 while Engel finished with a 126. Bailey Steele had a 136 and Brylea Paxson had a 138.
“Marissa Schmitz is coming around too as a sophomore,” Borey said. “I saw a lot of good things from her and then Bailey and Brylea are both doing well too.”
The Tigers have a busy week this week as they play at Stanberry on Wednesday against Gallatin, King City and Stanberry then play at South Harrison on Thursday.
“I saw a lot of good things,” Borey said. “I see things that we have to work on, but I saw a lot of good things. I know that they get discouraged when everything doesn’t go like they want it. But that’s not golf, you are up and down, and we will just keep working.”