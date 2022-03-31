Platte Valley improved its record to 4-0 on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over St. Joseph Christian in St. Joseph.
Junior Memphis Bliley shutout the Lions with seven innings of 2-hit baseball. He recorded 15 strikeouts with no walks.
Both of Platte Valley’s runs came in the fourth inning with Alex Mattson singling, Bliley driving him in with a triple and Wyatt Miller plating Bliley with a single.
Miller and Bliley eachhad two hits while Mattson and Lane Acklin each had one.
On Monday, Platte Valley topped Nodaway Valley 14-4. Mattson led Platte Valley with three hits while Bliley, Matt Jermain, Brandon McQueen and Landon Weiderholt each had two.
Last Friday, Platte Valley beat Albany 10-0. Bliley and Miller combined to allow two hits and strikeout 13 while walking just one. Bliley led the offense with three hits.
Northeast Nodaway
The Bluejays are now 3-0 this season with two wins this week.
On Tuesday, Northeast Nodaway topped North Platte 4-1. Grant McIntyre and Lane Dack each had three hits to lead the offense while Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride provided the pitching.
On Monday, the Jays beat DeKalb 19-3. Pride homered and had three hits while Ben Boswell added three hits. Dylan McIntyre, Brayden Munns, Colton Swalley and Dack each had two hits.
North Nodaway
The Mustangs dropped their first two games of the season with a 12-0 loss to Gilman City and a 14-4 loss to Stewartsville/Osborn.
Lathrop Invitational
Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay opened his season at the Lathrop Invitational on Tuesday by winning the 3,200-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run.
Other top-3 placers came from Ava Graham taking second in the shot put and James Herr taking third in the javelin.
Maryville saw Brooklynn Holtman win the 200-meter dash and Keaton Stone win the triple jump.
Holtman was second in the 100 and long jump. Ella Schulte was second in the 100-meter hurdles. Dylan Masters was second in the 800, Connor Blackford was second in the 1,600, Haven Bonde was second in the 110-meter hurdles and Jesus Flores was second in 300-meter hurdles.