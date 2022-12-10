22-12-15 NNG Lauren.jpg
Buy Now

North Nodaway junior Lauren Herndon lines up a 3-pointer against East Harrison on Friday in Hopkins. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

HOPKINS, Mo. — Fresh off a four 3-pointer performance in a win over Bedford, North Nodaway junior Lauren Herndon picked up right where she left off on Friday night against East Harrison.

Herndon hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter against the Bobcats as the Mustangs (4-1) rolled to a 47-16 victory in Hopkins. Herndon finished with a game-high 18 points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags