HOPKINS, Mo. — Fresh off a four 3-pointer performance in a win over Bedford, North Nodaway junior Lauren Herndon picked up right where she left off on Friday night against East Harrison.
Herndon hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter against the Bobcats as the Mustangs (4-1) rolled to a 47-16 victory in Hopkins. Herndon finished with a game-high 18 points.
“It felt pretty good,” Herndon said. “I was pretty confident just knowing that when I shot it, it was going in. The crowd cheering just made it 10-times better.”
North Nodaway jumped out to a 10-0 lead with four different players scoring. The rest of the quarter belonged to senior Jacquelyn Cline and Herndon who combined for 27 points in the first eight minutes.
“If they are hot like that, just keep giving them the ball and make sure they keep doing that,” North Nodaway junior Angie Parker said.
Herndon hit her second 3-pointer of the quarter to extend the margin to 13-2. Cline hit 3-straight from beyond the arc to make it 22-4. Herndon hit the next three 3-pointers to push it to 31-4 before the end of the quarter.
Cline opened the second quarter with her fourth 3-pointer to give the duo 30 points and put the Mustangs in front 34-7. Cline finished with 17 points.
“Just to see the two of them really loosen up and have fun is a lot of fun,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “It makes my job a little bit easier when they are loose and having fun. If we can keep them happy then we will be doing pretty good.”
The two Mustang stars only had one more field goal the rest of the night as North Nodaway has been looking for other scoring pieces since losing junior Saryn Brown for the season with a knee injury. Senior Kelsey Barcus hit a mid-range jumper to extend the margin 36-7.
“After losing Saryn, we need some other people to step up and I think those other three (Ellaina Renfro, Angie Parker and Barcus) are really stepping up and that this was definitely a team win,” Herndon said.
Barcus added another basket later to finish with four points. Parker also finished with four points. Parker has stepped into Brown’s spot in the starting lineup.
“I’m still doing the same things that I would do, but it is at an upper pace,” Parker said.
Parker credits senior Ellaina Renfro with helping her transition into the starting lineup next to Renfro.
“It is like we read each other’s minds,” Parker said. “It is really cool. … It is really good chemistry.”
The Mustangs also got a chance to play their entire roster with the blowout victory. The reserves’ time included the first points of freshman Emily Keho’s career on a jumper to provide the final 47-16 score.
“It is really fun to see them out there playing and us cheering them on,” Herndon said. “They are getting that experience so then we can go deeper into our bench.”