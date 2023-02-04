GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers dropped their third-straight game Friday night in Grant City. The Princeton Tigers jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and coasted the rest of the way, defeating Worth County 59-39.
“I felt like tonight, our defense showed up and played really, really well for the first five or six minutes,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “Defensively, we’re showing up, but offensively we’re not showing up right now.”
Turnovers were a problem for both teams in the first as the game’s first four possessions ended in a turnover. For Worth County, it was three-straight possessions with the third ending in Princeton’s first points of the game.
Brylee Rush scored the first points of the game for Worth County. Princeton took control after that, scoring five-straight and eight of the game’s next 10 points.
Ali Brown and Worth County created opportunities as they held a strong advantage in both offensive and defensive rebounds. Worth County failed to convert on most of those rebounds and opportunities — missing three shots under the basket and two free throws in the first quarter.
The conference’s leading scorer was also a problem for Worth County as sophomore Addy Henke scored 11 points in the first quarter. Henke did most of her damage late, scoring on back-to-back inbound attempts from Worth County.
“I think a lot of it is we get a one-track mind, and it has to go to a certain spot and we have to go to a certain spot,” Bliley said of the turnovers. “I can draw up X’s and O’s all day long and they’ll think they have to be in that exact spot. If they don’t do it the exact way, then they think it’s not right — so it’s a little bit of overthinking.”
Worth County opened the second quarter with a pair of missed free throws and multiple misses under the basket. Princeton took advantage of those miscues by turning them into an 11-2 run.
Brylee Rush was the main source of offense in the first half with two points in the first quarter and points on consecutive possessions in the second quarter. Fouls also became a problem in the second quarter with Worth County having 12.
Princeton turned those fouls into six-straight free throws in the final two minutes. Taylor Sanders ended the half with two free throws, but it was Princeton that took a commanding 34-15 lead into halftime.
Princeton started the scoring in the third quarter with a 4-0 run, but Worth County turned it into its best quarter of the night. Rush scored the first points of the quarter and Taylor Sanders made two-three points in the quarter.
“As a coach, I love seeing kids step up and I think Brylee and Taylor both played the best games that they have played all year,” Bliley said. "Now we just have to get everybody to play together on the same night. But I though Brylee and Taylor’s defense and offense showed up tonight.”
Sanders and Rush combined for 10 of Worth County’s 14 third quarter points. Worth County had cut the lead to 14, but a late basket from Henke put Princeton ahead 45-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Princeton put to bed any chance of a fourth quarter comeback with a 10-2 run over the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. Henke led the Tigers with 22 points.
Worth County will use its six-day break to rest and get back to neutral. The Tigers will get back on the court next Thursday in Grant City against North Nodaway. The Mustangs are 8-11 this season and coming off of a 46-40 loss to Mound City.
“I think for us, we’re going to take the first three days to rest and kind of reset before that final push,” Bliley said. “Whenever we get back, we’re really going to focus on offense. I know North Nodaway plays a pretty decent zone, and so we’re going to work on ways to attack that zone and hit shots.”