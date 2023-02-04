Junior Kynah Steele dribbles the ball Feb. 3.
Buy Now

Worth County junior Kynah Steele dribbles the ball up the floor on Friday night against Princeton in Grant City. 

 Paxson Haws\THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers dropped their third-straight game Friday night in Grant City. The Princeton Tigers jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and coasted the rest of the way, defeating Worth County 59-39.

“I felt like tonight, our defense showed up and played really, really well for the first five or six minutes,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “Defensively, we’re showing up, but offensively we’re not showing up right now.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags