TARKIO, Mo. — Tim Blackford saw the dejection in his son’s eyes.
Diagnosed with an incredibly rare inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor as an 8-year-old, Aydan Blackford was kept very much in the loop by his parents Tim and Courtney throughout the 18-month process from his initial diagnosis to when Aydan was amazingly declared tumor-free.
One memory that sticks with Tim is watching his son sit and hear a doctor tell their family that he would never be able to play sports. Aydan remembers knowing better than the doctor — at least in his mind as a third grader— and that initial dejection turning into determination.
“Once they told me that, I didn’t say anything to the doctor, but right as they left, I was like ‘I’m playing no matter what,’” Aydan recalled. “That was like third- or fourth-grade me saying that.”
The journey started in January of 2014 with Aydan battling pneumonia and his parents taking him to get a chest X-ray to figure out the cause. A mass was discovered on the left lower lobe of his lungs. The tumor was the size of a grapefruit.
“I made it back to school then I remember we got called back, so we had to go back to St. Joe,” Aydan said. “He told us everything. Then we went back home, got clothes and went all the way to Kansas City and Children’s Mercy that night.”
Aydan ended up having surgery and having the tumor along with the bottom half of his left lung removed. The stress was not over though, as the tumor had burst and went up to his pericardium, the membrane that surrounds his heart.
Inflammatory myofibroblastic tumors are rare in anyone, but even more so in youth. Aydan’s case was the first documented where it was in the pericardium.
“Thirty-one kids at that time had had this kind of tumor,” Courtney Blackford explained.
“And there were only like four survivors out of that bunch,” Aydan interjected with his mom agreeing.
“They really didn’t give us percentages,” Tim said. “They tried to be very positive with us. They knew we weren’t just going to roll over and give up — any of us.”
Aydan spent 12 days in the hospital after surgery and about a week in the intensive care unit.
“It took about that whole time to figure out what the actual tumor was because they were testing, so we didn’t have a plan of what they were going to do from then on,” Courtney said. “He had to heal for three months before we could go back in or anything. Every three months he had to get scans.”
Aydan began chemotherapy in May of 2014. After three months of weekly chemotherapy, they did another scan and the reading around the pericardium did not improve.
After another round of chemotherapy, there was still no improvement so the Blackford family went for a second opinion in September.
“We connected with St. Jude (Children’s Research Hospital),” Courtney said. “They sent all his records down to St. Jude’s and within 10 days we got a new plan. He had to take a chemo pill twice a day. That was nine more months of doing that and that was an adult chemo pill.”
In June of 2015, it was decided that Aydan would have another scope done. The family was warned that it could be up to 10 hours of surgery.
“When you are that young, you really don’t understand the entire thing,” Aydan said. “You know what is going on, but you don’t know how serious it truly is.”
Within two hours, the doctor came out to show Tim and Courtney pictures of the scope, pictures that they will keep forever. The images showed the best possible thing — nothing.
“I remember that moment when he comes through the door,” Tim said. “We had all the family and our pastor there in the waiting room. He comes through with a smile, smirk on his face with the folder in his hand. … Courtney and I get up and go into the room, and he is sitting down in a chair, had the pictures already laid out on the table. Courtney and I are standing in this itty, bitty room. He just smiles, leans back and says, ‘it’s gone.’ And we just about lost it. We did lose it.”
As if Aydan had not proven his toughness and determination enough already, a month after that joyous moment in the waiting room, Aydan was beating the odds again and playing youth football.
“I remember, it was a little room in Children’s Mercy,” Aydan recalled of the recovery process. “They made it into a video game somehow. It was ‘breathing games’ — that what I called it and they called it. I just worked on my breathing and ever since then, I’ve been able to grow on that.”
Aydan’s body is still different than a normal kid his age, but it hasn’t slowed him down..
“His heart is a little bit deformed because of the tumor when it grew around in there,” Tim said. “… He has an open spot (where the part of his lung has been removed) so something has to fill the spot.”
Fast forward nearly 10 years and Aydan is going into what will be his third season as the starting quarterback for the Platte Valley football co-op, and his fourth seasons as a starting guard and catcher for the North Nodaway basketball and baseball teams. He also runs track at North Nodaway.
Platte Valley football coach Johnnie Silkett doesn’t see anything wrong with his quarterback’s heart. He considers his team blessed to have a leader like Aydan.
“He is calm, cool and collected,” Silkett said. “He is ‘Cool Hand Luke’ out there. Everybody looks to him to calm everybody down, line everyone up and get everyone ready to go. He is the man on our team. He’s the man and he deserves it.”
Aydan still had scans for every six months for five years until he could be officially declared in remission, which he is in. Now he has scans every year. The Tuesday before the “Battle for the Valley” rivalry game with Nodaway Valley, the Blackfords go in for Aydan’s yearly cardiac MRI.
“It is a blessing and a miracle for us to have him still here,” Courtney said. “We didn’t know if he would come out of it. We didn’t know if he would play sports. It was just a lot of ‘ifs.’”
Aydan understands how remarkable it is that he is preparing for his senior year as a captain across three sports after the journey he’s been on the last decade.
“You really don’t know how lucky you are until you live it,” Aydan said.