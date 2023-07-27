TARKIO, Mo. — Tim Blackford saw the dejection in his son’s eyes.

Diagnosed with an incredibly rare inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor as an 8-year-old, Aydan Blackford was kept very much in the loop by his parents Tim and Courtney throughout the 18-month process from his initial diagnosis to when Aydan was amazingly declared tumor-free.

Aydan mom.jpeg
Buy Now

Aydan Blackford and his mother Courtney Blackford at Children's Mercy in Kansas City in 2014. 
Aydan submitted.jpeg
Buy Now

Tim Blackford, Aydan Blackford and Courtney Blackford at Children's Mercy in Kansas City in 2015. 
Aydan family.jpeg
Buy Now

The Blackford family gives a thumbs up in Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in 2014. From left, Andrew, Tim, Aydan and Courtney.
23-07-27 EA PV Aydan Dyer.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley quarterback Aydan Blackford talks with offensive coordinator Zach Dyer during last Friday's East Atchison Team Camp in Tarkio. 
23-07-27 EA PV Aydan6.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley quarterback Aydan Blackford during last Friday's East Atchison Team Camp in Tarkio. 
1
0
0
1
0

Tags